ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

How important is the COVID-19 booster shot for 5-to-11-year-olds? 5 questions answered

By Debbie-Ann Shirley, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Virginia
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0ZwR_0fr1KWXH00
About 8 million U.S. children have received two shots of COVID-19 vaccine and are now eligible for a third. KoldoyChris/Moment via Getty Images

COVID-19 case numbers are rising again in the U.S. – including among children . In mid-May 2022, the Food and Drug Administration authorized a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine for U.S. children ages 5 to 11 , and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed by recommending a booster shot for this age group.

Naturally, many parents are wondering about the importance and safety of a booster shot for their school-age children. Debbie-Ann Shirley , a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Virginia, answers some common questions about COVID-19 and booster shots in kids that she hears in her practice and explains the research behind why booster shots are recommended for children ages 5 to 11.

1. How important is a booster shot for children?

COVID-19 is generally milder in children than adults, but severe disease can occur. As of late May 2022, more than 15,000 children ages 5 to 11 have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 180 children have died. During the height of the recent winter surge of the highly transmissible omicron variant , 87% of the children in the 5-to-11 age group who became hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated .

In addition, the rare but serious condition that can follow in the weeks after COVID-19 infection, known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children , or MIS-C, most commonly occurs among children ages 5 to 11. Over 3,800 cases of MIS-C have been reported in that 5-to-11 age group, and 93% of the children who developed this complication were unvaccinated.

For some vaccines – including those for COVID-19 – effectiveness wanes over time. Booster shots help to bolster the immune response. Several childhood vaccines , such as the tetanus and diphtheria vaccines, require booster shots.

COVID-19 boosters have been shown to improve waning protection in adolescents and adults . Side effects are similar to those reported with the initial series. The risk of myocarditis, or heart inflammation – a rare side effect that can occur following COVID-19 vaccination – seems to be less after a third dose than after the second .

2. How well is immunity holding up from the initial COVID-19 shots?

When administered to children 5 to 11 years old, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine generated levels of antibody response similar to that in 16-to-25-year-olds in a clinical trial , which was the basis for the FDA’s initial authorization of the shots in October 2021. But studies after the shots were authorized found that vaccine effectiveness rapidly waned in the 5-to-11 age group during the omicron surge. Despite that, the shots continued to be protective against severe disease and hospitalization .

Vaccination has also been shown to be be highly protective against Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children.

How to talk to kids about getting vaccinated.

3. Does a third dose make a difference in children?

In a clinical trial, researchers tested the Pfizer vaccine in children 5 to 11 using a 10-microgram booster dose, which is the same dose children received for the primary series and is one-third the dose used for adolescents and adults. When tested among 401 children, no new safety concerns arose , and in the smaller subset of children in which the immune response was tested, the third shot significantly increased antibody responses , including against the omicron variant. Hence, a third dose seems beneficial for boosting immunity in this age group, similar to older age groups.

The booster dose can be given five months or more after the second shot. But as of late May 2022, fewer than one-third of children ages 5 to 11 had received two shots, meaning that only about 8 million school-age children were eligible to start receiving the booster. This could prove an important layer of protection for them and help limit disruptions on schooling and summer activities, particularly as mask mandates have gone by the wayside .

Children with weakened immune systems who were at first authorized to receive three initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine may now also receive a booster shot – or a fourth dose – as soon as three months after their third dose.

4. Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for kids?

As of late May 2022, more than 18.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered to children in the 5-to-11 age group. Most COVID-19 vaccine side effects – such as pain at the injection site – have been mild and short-lived in children. Fatigue, headache and muscle aches are other common side effects.

Reports suggest that most cases of myocarditis that follow vaccination typically improve quickly with medicine and rest . Rates of myocarditis have been lower in children ages 5 to 11 than in teens. In any age group, myocarditis is more likely to occur after infection than vaccination.

5. What about the kids under 5?

For parents of kids ages 6 months to 5 years, COVID-19 vaccines are also finally within sight. On May 23, 2022, Pfizer released new data for this age group , stating that three shots generated strong antibody responses, were well tolerated with no new safety concerns and, based on preliminary data, the series was 80% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection. In late April 2022, Moderna released similar data showing that two doses of its vaccine stimulated good antibody responses and were tolerated well by kids under age 6.

The FDA is set to meet in June 2022 to discuss new low-dose formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for this group.

If it is authorized by the FDA, the CDC will then provide recommendations on its use for the more than 20 million children ages 6 months to 5 years in the U.S.

Debbie-Ann Shirley does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Why is the FDA seeking to ban menthol cigarettes? 4 questions answered

The FDA has opened the public comment period for the agency’s proposed ban on menthol cigarettes. Epidemiology and global health professor Rafael Meza studies data modeling in disease prevention and cancer risk. David Mendez, who studies smoking cessation and tobacco control policies, is an associate professor of health management and policy. These University of Michigan researchers found that, in a 38-year period, African Americans suffered most of the harmful effects of menthol cigarettes. Now the researchers have developed a model to simulate the possible benefits of the menthol ban, based on studies of population trends in tobacco use. As experts...
HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Why a US task force is recommending anxiety screening in kids 8 and older

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued a draft statement in April 2022 recommending screening for anxiety in children and adolescents between the ages of 8 and 18. This recommendation – which is still open for public comment – is timely, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children’s mental health. The Conversation asked Elana Bernstein, a school psychologist who researches child and adolescent anxiety, to explain the task force’s new draft recommendations and what they might mean for kids, parents and providers. 1. Why is the task force recommending young kids be screened? Nearly 80% of chronic mental health conditions...
KIDS
The Conversation U.S.

Pandemic babies with development delays can be helped to make up for lost social interaction – 5 tips for parents

Typically, about 1 in 6 children experience a developmental delay. But children born during the pandemic, a 2022 study has found, have nearly twice the risk of developmental delays in communication and social development compared to babies born prior to the pandemic. The reason, some researchers believe, is related to less interaction with other children, among other factors. Delays in communication can mean a child learns to talk later, talks less or uses gestures like pointing instead of talking. Social developmental delays might be present when a child doesn’t respond to their name when called, doesn’t look at what adults are paying...
KIDS
The Conversation U.S.

What is a medication, or medical, abortion? 5 questions answered by 3 doctors

Abortion access is in the headlines after Politico released a leaked draft Supreme Court opinion by Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. advising the overturn of Roe v. Wade. On May 4, 2022, SciLine, a nonprofit, independent service that connects scientists to journalists, interviewed three medical experts to answer questions about medication abortions: Dr. Claire Brindis is the founding director of the Bixby Center for Global Reproductive Health and a professor in the school of Medicine at University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Daniel Grossman is the director of Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health and a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Lauren Owens is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at University of Michigan Medical School.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Booster#Koldoychris Moment#Getty#Omicron
The Conversation U.S.

Parents of deaf children often miss out on key support from the Deaf community

An increasing number of deaf and hard-of-hearing kids in the U.S. are receiving cochlear implants – electrical conductors surgically inserted into the inner ear to stimulate the nerve responsible for hearing. Fewer than 30,000 U.S. children had received cochlear implants by 2010, while an estimated 65,000 children had them by 2019. This is due to continuously improving medical and technological advances in cochlear implantation that make it cheaper and less painful to hear better than they would with other types of devices. Yet most kids with cochlear implants still need significant help learning to understand and produce spoken language, much less learn...
KIDS
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Nasal COVID-19 vaccines help the body prepare for infection right where it starts – in your nose and throat

Imagine inhaling just a few drops of liquid or mist to get protected from COVID-19. That is the idea behind nasal COVID-19 vaccines, and they have been getting a lot of attention recently as a spray or liquid. These nasal vaccines would be based on the same technology as normal vaccines given by injection. But as Mayuresh Abhyankar, a University of Virginia researcher who studies infectious diseases and works on nasal vaccines, explains, vaccinating someone right where the coronavirus is likely to start its attack comes with many immunological benefits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Conversation U.S.

It's impossible to determine your personal COVID-19 risks and frustrating to try – but you can still take action

“How risky is being indoors with our 10-year-old granddaughter without masks? We have plans to have birthday tea together. Are we safe?” That question, from a woman named Debby in California, is just one of hundreds I’ve received from concerned people who are worried about COVID-19. I’m an epidemiologist and one of the women behind Dear Pandemic, a science communication project that has delivered practical pandemic advice on social media since the beginning of the pandemic. How risky is swim team? How risky is it to go to my orthodontist appointment? How risky is going to the grocery store with a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Dangerous counterfeit drugs are putting millions of US consumers at risk, according to a new study

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The Food and Drug Administration took 130 enforcement actions against counterfeit medication rings from 2016 through 2021, according to my new study published in the journal Annals of Pharmacotherapy. Such actions might involve arrests, confiscation of products or counterfeit rings being dissolved.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Conversation U.S.

The role party affiliation played in getting US to grim new milestone of 1 million COVID deaths

COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of 1 million Americans – a grim milestone made worse by the fact that probably a third of those fatalities could have been avoided. Estimates suggest that more than 318,000 deaths from the disease occurred among individuals who had access to vaccines, but chose not to receive any. With such a devastating pandemic sweeping the country, and the globe, why would so many Americans forego a potentially life-saving vaccine? One key answer to this question is – as with much in the U.S. today – partisan politics. Since vaccines for COVID-19 first became available, polls have...
U.S. POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Public education is supposed to prepare an informed citizenry – elementary teachers have just two hours a week to teach social studies

The founders of the United States were intentionally building a nation based on the ideals of the Enlightenment, a movement centered on individual happiness, knowledge and reason. This new approach to defining a country – rather than basing it on language, ethnicity or geographic proximity – meant the new United States would have to educate its citizenry with the ideas, skills and values necessary to build and grow their democracy. As a result, the founders called for schools to be established and funded. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams and others believed it was the responsibility of the government to provide...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

At least 19 children killed in Texas elementary school – 3 essential reads on America's relentless gun violence

At least 19 children and one teacher were killed when a teenage gunman shot them at a Texas elementary school on May 24, 2022 – the latest mass shooting in a country in which such incidents have become common. A lot remains unknown about the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small, predominantly Latino town in South Texas. Police have not as yet revealed a possible motive behind the attack, in which the 18-year-old went classroom to classroom dressed in body armor and carrying two military-style rifles, according to reports. As the graph below shows, the frequency of school...
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

US child welfare system is falling short because of persistent child poverty

Although government spending on the child welfare system totaled US$33 billion in 2018, the most recent year for which an estimate is available, it’s still failing to meet all children’s needs because of overwhelming demand. Abuse and neglect investigations, foster care and the other activities and services that comprise the child welfare system can harm children and the rest of their families. Communities of color are the most susceptible to this damage: 37% of all children – including 53% of African American children – experience a child protective services investigation by the time they turn 18. We have conducted extensive...
HOMELESS
The Conversation U.S.

US schools are not racially integrated, despite decades of effort

Nearly seven decades after the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision in 1954, the court’s declared goal of integrated education is still not yet achieved. American society continues to grow more racially and ethnically diverse. But many of the nation’s public K-12 schools are not well integrated and are instead predominantly attended by students of one race or another. As an educational sociologist, I fear that the nation has effectively decided that it’s simply not worth continuing to pursue the goals of Brown. I also fear that accepting failure could portend a return to the days of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Conversation U.S.

Russia's reported abduction of Ukrainian children echoes other genocidal policies, including US history of kidnapping Native American children

Allegations have emerged recently that Ukrainian children are being forcibly removed from their country by Russia. Once there, they are put up for adoption. These tactics are horrific, but far from rare. There is a long history of military aggressors forcibly transferring enemy children from their home countries as a means of sowing chaos and terror and weakening resistance. In the U.S., the government conducted child abductions to quell the military resistance of America’s Indigenous peoples and prevent future opposition. The Nazi practice of kidnapping “racially desirable children” from conquered countries and raising them as Germans has been well documented....
CARLISLE, PA
The Conversation U.S.

More mass shootings are happening at grocery stores — 13% of shooters are motivated by race, criminologists find

An apparently racially motivated attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, resulted in 10 deaths on May 14, 2022, with the teenage suspect allegedly targeting Black shoppers in a prominently African American neighborhood. Mass public shootings in which four or more people are killed have become more frequent, and deadly, in the last decade. And the tragedy in Buffalo is the latest in a recent trend of mass public shootings taking place in retail establishments. We are criminologists who study the life histories of public mass shooters in the United States. Since 2017, we have conducted dozens of interviews with incarcerated...
BUFFALO, NY
The Conversation U.S.

Zinc is a metal essential to life – scientists have discovered a protein that helps keep cells alive when zinc levels are low

All living things, including people, need zinc in their diets. Getting too little of this essential metal can impair growth and cause immune dysfunction, neurological disorders and cancer. Unfortunately, over 17% of the world’s population is at risk for zinc deficiency. The World Health Organization considers this kind of micronutrient-related malnutrition a leading contributor to disease and death. After you eat a meal, zinc is taken up by the cells of your body. Inside each cell, zinc binds to proteins to support their structure and function. Researchers estimate that up to 10% of all proteins need zinc to properly function. In...
CANCER
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy