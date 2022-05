Louisiana DOTD Asking for Public Input on How to Spend $73.1 Million for EV infrastructure. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced on May 26, 2022, that they are seeking public and tribal input on the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment plan. DOTD expects to receive up to $73.1 million for electric vehicle infrastructure over the next five years through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The Department intends to distribute dedicated funds through a competitive grant program that will allow Louisiana grant recipients to own, install, and maintain EV charging stations throughout the state.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO