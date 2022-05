BATON ROUGE – Today, representatives with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and Atlas Technical Consultants recommended three of the previous ten alternatives for a new Mississippi River crossing between Baton Rouge and the Sunshine Bridge. The three alternatives were presented to the Capitol Area Road and Bridge District (CARB-D). DOTD will now move forward with refined analysis of the three alternatives. This is needed to complete the federally required environmental impact study.

