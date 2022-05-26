Kanye West & XXXTentacion Release Their New Song 'True Love'

Photo: Getty Images

Kanye West and XXXTentacion's new song has finally arrived as iHeart's latest World Premiere.



On Thursday, May 26, Ye's collaboration with the late XXXTentacion "True Love" makes its debut on iHeartRadio via Columbia Records. The song, which was produced by Ye, Mike Dean, Ojivolta and John Cunningham, puts Ye and the late Florida rapper's struggles with their complicated relationships in the spotlight. Ye seems to reflect on fatherhood and his previous relationship with Kim Kardashian in his verse before he joins X on the chorus. While X spits his bars, Ye tells the late rapper's son that "Daddy's not gone."

"No hard feelings, but these feelings harder/When I think about it, my eyes fill up with water," Ye raps in his verse. "Don't have our daughters, Butterfly while they larvae/Wait, when you see the kids? I'll see y'all tomorrow, Wait, when the sun set? I see y'all tomorrow/Wait, when I pick 'em up, I feel like they borrowed."



The song will appear on Kanye West's Donda 2 as well as XXXTentacion's upcoming posthumous project Look At Me: The Album . The album is set to accompany the rapper's new documentary, Look At Me: XXXTENTACION , which also makes its debut on Hulu today. "True Love" plays at the end of the documentary.



"True Love" first entered the world at Kanye West's stadium-sized listening session for Donda 2 in Miami back in February. It was the opening track on the album so hopefully it will remain the intro on the final version of the sequel to Donda . An official drop date for Donda 2 and X's upcoming album have not been confirmed but now that their new song is out, we could get an update very soon.



"True Love" will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, May 27.