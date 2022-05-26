ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Jackson Memorial Hospital CEO finds himself in need of emergency medical care

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – According to the CDC, one out of six deaths from cardiovascular disease is due to stroke, and it’s striking younger patients with no known risk factors. Hamilton Clark, the 45-year-old CEO...

www.local10.com

Comments / 3

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

Worker Falls On Patient At Boca Regional Hospital, Claims Suit

Employee, Assigned To Keep Patient Safe, Allegedly Falls On Patient. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Regional Hospital employee — assigned to keep a patient safe — allegedly fell on the patient injuring them both. The patient, Thea Alfano, is now suing […] The article Worker Falls On Patient At Boca Regional Hospital, Claims Suit appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Risk of serious eye condition increases with age

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – One day, out of the blue, Ray Fernandez noticed changes in his vision. “It started out with a bunch of little dots running around like tiny UFOs, and I was like ‘wait a minute was that a flock of birds?’ And oh no, it was something else. It’s inside my eye,” Fernandez said.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Should you mask up again? As COVID cases rise, Florida and the CDC offer different advice. Here’s what to know.

If you take the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you’ll be wearing a mask when you gather with friends this Memorial Day weekend. But you also could go with the guidance of the state of Florida, which says masks have little to no value. The Florida Department of Health hasn’t updated its guidance since February and isn’t planning to, spokesman Jeremy Redfern said. So ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson Memorial Hospital#Cdc#Health Care#Speech Therapy
SCDNReports

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting Crew

Body Found by Florida Grass Cutting CrewSCDN Graphics Department. A motorcyclist was found dead by a maintenance crew early Thursday morning off Federal Highway and Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida Law Enforcement Officials Reassure Parents On Potential School Shooter Threat

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two sheriffs from Florida are speaking out, letting parents know that in Polk and Volusia County, their departments will act immediately to stop any shooter before they ever get near students. Both statements come after officials in Uvalde, Texas detailed the mistakes they made during the elementary school shooting on Tuesday. The biggest one, the police waiting for over an hour before going inside to stop the shooter, as students and a teacher repeatedly called 911 begging for help. “Of course, it was not the right decision it was the wrong decision, period. There was no excuse for that,” said Steven...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Death Of Child Pulled From Homestead Pond Under Investigation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating the death of a child whose body was found in a Homestead retention pond on Friday night. Authorities responded to a gated community in the area of 6th Street and NE 21st Terrace. The 3-year-old boy had gone missing earlier in the day. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. The parents of the boy were cooperating with authorities, police said. Police continue to investigate.
HOMESTEAD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Health Services
NBC Miami

Sophisticated Police Impersonation Scam Claims Physician as Victim

With sophistication and research, scammers managed to victimize a trauma surgeon. Dr. Jessica Babcock is a professional, highly-educated person. “I am angry, certainly at the situation, but I’m also embarrassed," Babcock said. "I mean I never thought it would be something that would happen to me." Babcock was fooled...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

1 Dead, 1 Hospitalized As Van Ends Up In Pond In SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man died overnight at Kendal Regional Medical Center and a woman remains in critical condition after their blue Toyota van went out of control and plunged into a pond in Southwest Miami-Dade late Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and a woman were pulled from the van and taken to Kendall Regional in critical condition and while it was initially believed a child was also in that vehicle, FHP says that was fortunately not the case. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police divers did scour the pond and the vehicle in case a child was in...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot. Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights. Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd. Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show. “The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said. Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway. Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy