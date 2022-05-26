ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

Shooting Suspects In Streator Found In Peru

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was some commotion at Peru’s Olive Garden Thursday afternoon. Officers showed up at the restaurant...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 0

starvedrock.media

Extrication Needed After Crash In Streator

Two people were rushed to hospitals after being involved in a crash on the north end of Streator. A little before 4 o'clock Tuesday afternoon, two-vehicles collided on Route 23 near the Relax Inn in Streator. Initial dispatch reports mentioned one vehicle on fire. First responders had to extricate at least one person involved in the wreck.
STREATOR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies victim after deadly farm tractor crash

UPDATE (7:04 p.m.) — The McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder has identified the victim of the deadly crash on Rt. 51 Tuesday morning. According to a press release, 44-year-old Jay C. Fitzgerald of Heyworth, IL. was pronounced dead at the scene. The autopsy shows that Fitzgerald died from craniocerebral...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville man charged with drug induced homicide in death of Austin Bank

AURORA, Ill. - Police in suburban Chicago have arrested a man for his role in a drug induced homicide. The Aurora Police Department says 25-year-old Samuel Nesnidal provided the drugs resulting in the death of 24-year-old Austin Bank. "AJ was extraordinary, a loving soul and touched so many lives," said...
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Seneca Boat Explosion Investigation Continues

The investigation continues into what may now always be remembered as the other big fire over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in 2022. A representative from the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office was at the Spring Brook Marina on Sunday assessing the scene of a boat explosion that occurred on Saturday. The remnants of the boat were removed from the Illinois River on Sunday. Conservation Police Sgt Phil Wire says one passenger was life-flighted to a hospital while 13 others on the boat and a Spring Brook Marina employee were taken to local hospitals. Three others refused treatment. A near-by water skier may also have been hurt.
SENECA, IL
WCIA

Urbana road closing for death investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of Cunningham Road in Urbana will close on Tuesday to allow for the continued investigation of a deadly crash that happened there last week. The portion of Cunningham between University Avenue and Crystal Lake Drive will be closed between 6 and 6:30 a.m. Last Wednesday, 50-year-old pedestrian Christopher Bowen was […]
URBANA, IL
UPMATTERS

Illinois woman dies in UTV crash in northern Wisconsin

MERCER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a crash involving a UTV that was carrying six occupants and left one dead and another in critical condition. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on May 29 around 5:20 p.m., a call came in regarding a UTV crash in Mercer. The UTV reportedly went off the road and was upside down in the water.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
wlip.com

One Dead, One Injured in Lake County Double Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) An investigation is ongoing after a double shooting in Waukegan that left one person dead. Police say they were called on Sunday afternoon to the 15-hundred block of Washington Street…where they found two shooting victims, both described as males in their 20’s. One died at the hospital, the other underwent surgery and is said to be recovering. A car matching the description of one that fled the scene after the shooting, was located about 2 and a half hours later and chased, until the vehicle suffered a flat tire. The driver, a 19-year-old male, was arrested as a person of interest, but at this point no charges have been filed. The case remains under investigation by the Waukegan Police Criminal Investigations Division.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Human remains found at scene of Champaign fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities said crews discovered human remains in a structure heavily damaged by fire in Champaign. There was an occupant unaccounted for after the fire happened on the early morning of Thursday, May 26, at 4309 Stonebridge Court. Only limited searches could be performed during the initial...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash temporarily closes I-74 eastbound

UPDATE (9:25 p.m.) — According to Illinois State Police, all lanes have reopened as of 7:15 p.m. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers should avoid traveling on I-74 after a crash temporarily closed traffic eastbound Tuesday. The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m., one mile east of the Kickapoo-Edwards...
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman shot in parking lot

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Police are investigating how a woman was shot last night in Decatur. Officers were called a little after 6 p.m. to the 2400 block of Country Trail for a report of shots fired and at least one victim. A crime scene was found in the...
DECATUR, IL
fox32chicago.com

Warrant issued for woman facing DUI charges in fiery Joliet crash that killed driver

CHICAGO - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Joliet woman who is facing several charges in a deadly crash last March in the southwestern suburb. Maria Aiello, 46, was accused of crashing her car into an Acura LTX that was stopped at a red light on March 15 near Glenwood and Springfield avenues. The collision forced the Acura into a tree near the intersection and the car became engulfed in flames, police said.
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Area police reports for May 30, 2022

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office:. DeKalb County deputies on Saturday arrested 29-year-old Jose Garcia, of Hinckley. Police say...
PLANO, IL
The Exponent

4 arrested in alleged Aldi's counterfeiting attempt

Four Illinois people were arrested Sunday on charges related to counterfeiting at the West Lafayette Aldi's Supermarket. About 5:39 p.m. Sunday, West Lafayette police responded to a report that a woman was attempting to pass a counterfeit bill at Aldi’s, 210 Sagamore Parkway W., according to a news release.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

