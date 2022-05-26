itrac, LLC Completes Multiple Acquisitions, Creating Leading Outsourced Dental Marketing, MarTech, and Recruiting Platform

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The modern internet has made tycoons of those clever enough to leverage the data unwittingly generated by its users. In fact, it’s created a whole new class of tech tycoon – the sort of all-powerful magnates that buy newspapers, control what we can and can’t say on social networks, and much else besides.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO