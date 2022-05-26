ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
itrac, LLC Completes Multiple Acquisitions, Creating Leading Outsourced Dental Marketing, MarTech, and Recruiting Platform

Cover picture for the articleItrac, LLC, a portfolio company of HealthEdge Investment Partners and 424 Capital, has expanded its product and service offering through the completion of three strategic add-on investments. With offices in Oregon, Texas, Indiana, Georgia, and Florida, itrac is one of the leading and longest-standing dental marketing agencies in the US, offering...

