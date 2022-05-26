Bombshell Testimony! Todd Chrisley's 'Ex-Lover' & Business Partner Claims He Helped Reality Star Commit Fraud

Warning! The following possibly contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9. Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 took its time showing fans Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre, but it was worth it. Because the latest episode featured another major moment in the couple’s relationship. They finally made the trip to U.S., which fans have seen hints of online for a while now, and there was no shortage of tears from Biniyam’s sisters, Mimi and Wish. The episode made it appear as though the pair cried because their brother was leaving the country, but Wish recently went online to reveal the real reason -- and it might be a spoiler.

