Bombshell Testimony! Todd Chrisley's 'Ex-Lover' & Business Partner Claims He Helped Reality Star Commit Fraud

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago

Mark Braddock, Todd Chrisley's ex-lover and employee, testified on Tuesday he helped the reality star commit fraud during their relationship in the early 2000s.

Todd Chrisley
