Bombshell Testimony! Todd Chrisley's 'Ex-Lover' & Business Partner Claims He Helped Reality Star Commit Fraud

Todd Chrisley’s former business partner alleged the reality star cheated on his wife, Julie Chrisley, with him and that they paid off a blackmailer to keep the affair a secret.
Mark Braddock testified in the Chrisleys’ ongoing federal fraud trial in Atlanta Tuesday that he and Todd, 53, were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s, Business Insider reported.
After the alleged affair ended, Braddock said the two men continued a friendship until 2012 that he likened to a “brotherhood.”
During that time, Braddock worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management, and he testified that they began to receive...
