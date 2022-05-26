Dead Disney Alum Forced To Kiss Underage Co-Star On Movie Set By Film's Financiers — And The Girl's Parents — Director Claims

Click here to read the full article. Successful parenting is all about teamwork and appreciating your partner’s strengths — and Ryan Reynolds is nailing it. The actor may be known for his hilarious parenting jokes and for trolling his wife, Blake Lively, on social media, but he also knows how to celebrate her. From stunning on the red carpet to taking care of their three little girls, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, Lively “runs the show,” according to Reynolds.
In a teaser for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which premieres May 20 on Netflix, The...
