ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings police investigate armed robbery

By Q2 News
Q2 News
Q2 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rgVkO_0fr1HxCz00

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Wednesday.

Police said the incident was reported at 11:26 p.m. at 15th Street West and Miles Avenue. A male suspect with a handgun approached a female victim and demanded money.

Police said on Twitter the suspect and a male driver fled the area in a white SUV. The victim was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Woman robbed at gunpoint at 15th St. W and Miles Ave, police say

BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in the area of Fifteenth Street West and Miles Avenue in Billings Wednesday night. The Billings Police Department says via Twitter a male suspect with a handgun came up to a woman demanding money. The suspect and a male driver...
BILLINGS, MT
KPAX

Man charged with homicide in shooting death of woman in south Billings

BILLINGS - A 57-year-old Billings man has been charged with deliberate homicide in the shooting death of a woman in a south Billings residence on May 14. David Rodas Sr. made his first appearance in Yellowstone County Justice Court on Monday, where he was remanded by Judge David Carter into Yellowstone County jail on a $500,000 bond, according to Sheriff Mike Linder.
Q2 News

Charges against Hardin police chief dropped

The Big Horn County Attorney's Office has dropped misdemeanor intimidation and misconduct charges filed against Hardin Police Chief Donald Babbin. In addition, county attorneys have dropped one misdemeanor assault charge against a Hardin police officer for an early March incident.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Violent Crime#Twitter
The Moose 95.1 FM

Billings Man Captures Video of Cougar Trying to Enter Home

A Billings resident who owns rentals about a block off of Grand Avenue posted a video of a cougar who walked onto the back porch of one of his units on Friday evening. Zack Jones shared footage from a backyard Ring security camera on Facebook that was recorded on Friday (5/20) at 8:10 pm MDT that shows the mountain lion walking into the backyard and right onto the deck of the condo at 9th Street West and Avenue B.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPVI Newschannel 6

Billings parolee gets 110 years for 2020 murder

A Yellowstone County District Judge sentenced Alexander Garrett Laforge III to 110 years in the Montana State Prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for the 2020 “execution-style murder” of Brett Ness. Judge Donald Harris sentenced Laforge Monday following a two-hour hearing that included six victim...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Beartooth Pass to reopen Friday but close again for winter weather

The Beartooth Highway will open for the season Friday, May 27, but don't expect to be able to take the scenic drive for all of the holiday weekend. The highway south of Red Lodge will open 8 a.m. Friday but close at 5 p.m. because of expected winter weather and heavy snow over the weekend, according to Yellowstone National Park officials.
RED LODGE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Shamrock Food Warehouse in Billings Heights

The grand opening for the Shamrock Foods Warehouse drew a huge crowd Wednesday morning, complete with a barbecue, food trucks, and special savings new customers received in honor of the opening. There were also samples of numerous products at the warehouse. The Shamrock Foods team welcomed those who came to...
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Mountain lions spotted in Billings area

Here in Montana you expect to see wildlife just about anywhere, but rarely are mountain lions spotted in the state's most heavily populated city. One of the big cats was spotted by Zack Jones at his condo near the intersection of 9th Street West and Avenue B. Jones captured a video of the mountain lion on a neighbor's back porch.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy