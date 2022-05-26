Billings police investigate armed robbery

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Wednesday.

Police said the incident was reported at 11:26 p.m. at 15th Street West and Miles Avenue. A male suspect with a handgun approached a female victim and demanded money.

Police said on Twitter the suspect and a male driver fled the area in a white SUV. The victim was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was released.