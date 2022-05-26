ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Money isn't everything. Griggs bullies Herring in First Congressional District race.

By Will Peebles, Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago
For all his fundraising, Wade Herring couldn’t beat Joyce Marie Griggs outright in the race for the Democratic nomination for the 1st District of Georgia.

He wasn't even the top vote getter, fallings almost 5,000 votes shy of Griggs' total. Griggs missed a majority - and an outright primary win - by a mere 636 votes. The two will meet in a runoff on June 21, with the winner advancing to face Rep. Buddy Carter in the Nov. 8 general election.

Since launching his campaign last year, Herring has been stumping on a standard slate of Democratic issues, with his banner message being “I can beat Buddy Carter.” Carter is running for his fifth term in office.

But 1st District Democrats were split between Herring and Griggs, whose fiery, passionate approach pulled Herring and his astronomical campaign wallet back down to earth Tuesday night.

The third candidate in the primary race, Michelle Munroe, played spoiler, grabbing enough votes to ensure neither Herring nor Griggs got the 50 percent plus-one-vote to win the race without a runoff.

Money isn’t everything

Herring is the well-funded newcomer running a polished, professional campaign. He is a successful attorney with no previous political aspirations who was called to run because of dissatisfaction with the incumbent.

Griggs is the self-proclaimed "grassroots" firebrand who upset a one-time party darling in a previous primary and is running another understated campaign, confident that her name recognition and passion for change will carry her again.

But the biggest difference between Herring and Griggs is their campaign wallet.

Herring raised more money than any 1st District Democratic challenger in recent years: $637,248.75 as of March 31, all from individual donors.

Griggs, on the other hand, raised just $2,264 this campaign cycle as of March 31. She's relying on a dozen campaign staffers and "hundreds" of volunteers to make up the ground game.

It’s a familiar situation for Griggs. In 2020, she was up against Lisa Ring, the 2018 Democratic nominee for the post, seeking another shot at knocking down Carter.

Ring had 3,323 more votes than Griggs in the primary, but not enough to prevent a runoff.

In the 2020 runoff, Griggs beat Ring by 3,364 votes. She still lost to Carter in November, though, receiving only 41.7% of the vote.

Breaking down the vote totals

Griggs received the most votes out of all three candidates in every county in the first district. The closest Herring came to winning the majority of a single county’s votes came in Chatham, the home county for both candidates.

Chatham, Liberty and Glynn counties are the only large Democratic footholds in the district, taking up the lion's share of the district's left-leaning vote totals.

Liberty voters cast 4,807 votes in for this race in the primary. Glynn had 3,825. Chatham had 26,541. All the other counties, spare Ware County, had less than 1,000 Democratic votes.

In Chatham, Griggs took home 12,049 votes, 45% of the total. Herring had 11,680, 44% of the total.

In Liberty County, Griggs won 2,704 votes, 56% of the total. Herring got 1,565 votes , for 32%.

In Glynn, Griggs received 1,792 votes. Herring got 1,269 votes.

Election Data:Here's how each candidate did in every county in the 1st District

Ready for the runoff

Now, both candidates will have another month of campaigning before one seals the win in the runoff.

Under Georgia voter reform law passed in 2021, Senate Bill 202, Georgia's runoffs will now be four weeks after Election Day instead of nine weeks.

That puts runoff for this year's primary on June 21. The law states early voting should start "as soon as possible" after a primary or general election and requires in-person early voting the week before the election.

Also a new rule under SB 202: military and overseas voters will have had ranked-choice instant runoff ballots mailed to them alongside their absentee ballots. These voters will be asked to rank their choices for certain races in the event they head to a runoff. The ballots are mailed back with their primary or general election ballot.

Only First District residents who cast Democratic ballots in the primary will be eligible to vote in the runoff.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

