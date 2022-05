FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - The state's highest court said on May 25 that a man convicted of raping and killing an 11-year-old girl is no longer eligible for the death penalty and reformed his sentence to life.The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals said that under current diagnostic criteria, Juan Segundo is now considered intellectually disabled and can no longer be executed.In 1986, Vanessa Villa, 11, was at home alone while her family ran errands when she was strangled and raped inside her home. The case went cold for nearly two decades until Juan Segundo was arrested in 2005.Between Villa's murder...

