ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Officer finds student with gun on middle school campus, says Fort Worth PD

WFAA
WFAA
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT WORTH, Texas — A police officer at a middle school had to detain a student after they were found with a firearm on campus, according to Fort Worth police. The department said an officer from their School Initiative Unit was on duty at W. A. Meacham Middle School on Wednesday....

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 2

Related
fox4news.com

13-year-old fatally shot in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A 13-year-old was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Fort Worth. The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m., in the 6000 block of Stoneybrook Drive. Responding officers found a male juvenile who had been shot in his upper body. The victim was taken to a...
FORT WORTH, TX
webcenterfairbanks.com

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
CBS DFW

Two North Texas students arrested for bringing guns to school

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two North Texas students were arrested for bringing guns to school just one day after the Robb Elementary School massacre.  Police say a student at Meacham Middle School was in possession of a firearm. The officer arrested the teen and seized his gun. Ariel Munoz is in 8th grade and recalled the moment he found out.  "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class then some kids told me a kid pulled out a gun, loaded it and waved it around the cameras," Munoz said. Munoz says the student that brought the gun was...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Department investigating Bay Hill Drive homicide

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is investigating a May 26 fatal shooting  in the 6000 block of Bay Hill Drive.Officers found the 35-year-old victim laying in a driveway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.Based on the investigation, police said it appears the suspect(s) fired at the victim, who was also armed at the time, and then drove away from the location.This does not appear to be a random incident, police said. After speaking with witnesses and reviewing other evidence in the case, detectives believe this may be connected to a previous altercation between the victim, his associates, and another group.Detectives are currently following up on leads and working to identify the suspects.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Holly at (817) 459.5935. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469.8477.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Elementary School#High School#North Texas#Fort Worth Pd#School Initiative Unit
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit identified as Fort Worth man

The pedestrian struck and killed by a pickup truck early Thursday while walking on La. 101 has been identified as 37-year-old Ramsie L. Young of Fort Worth, Texas. Young was hit by a pickup truck while walking near the intersection of La. 101 and Gro Racca Road in Lacassine around 1 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
LACASSINE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFAA

Parent faces charges after weapon ‘accidentally’ discharges at Arlington elementary school, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington elementary school parent has been arrested after his weapon accidentally discharged on campus, triggering a lockdown, police said. Arlington police said 55-year-old Anthony White has been charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a weapon in prohibited places and one count of discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.
ARLINGTON, TX
KXII.com

Rape suspect fatally shot by police in Cooke Co.

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - A sexual assault suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cooke County Thursday morning. Sheriff Ray Sappington said on Saturday a woman reported she was kidnapped, taken to a remote area of Montague County and raped. Around 5 a.m. Thursday multiple law enforcement agencies attempted...
COOKE COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Trucks Crash into Dallas Homes in Two Days

Two different trucks have crashed into houses in North Texas since Wednesday evening. According to the Dallas Police Department, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a full sized pickup truck drove the the front wall of a brick home in the 3200 block Jacinto Street. Police said the...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Man arrested for road rage shooting in Keller

KELLER, Texas - Keller police arrested a 39-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting Thursday afternoon. Eric Rojas has been charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony. According to police, this happened near the entrance of a gym in the 1800 block of S. Main Street. Rojas is accused...
KELLER, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
42K+
Followers
361
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy