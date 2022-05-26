Broward Congresswoman fights to save Florida kids from drowning

SUNRISE, Fla. – Gun control advocates made their message loud and clear at the Broward Amphitheater in Sunrise on Friday, demanding action on gun-reform legislation. “I think the message we want to get out is, that we’ve had the thoughts and prayers, and I think that people are looking for action right about now. What makes this different is the fact that people are seeing the inaction of Republicans. They are seeing the callousness of Republicans and they’re understanding that they really do not want to do anything when it comes to these guns.” Sen. Shevrin Jones said.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO