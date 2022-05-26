ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 2-Nigeria to import potash from Russia, Canada -sovereign fund head

By Felix Onuah
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

(Adds further quotes, background)

ABUJA, May 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to import 105,000 tonnes of potash from Russia and Canada to ensure to help avert any shortfall in output from its fertiliser plants, the head of the country’s sovereign wealth fund said on Thursday.

Uche Orji, the head of Nigeria’s Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), said Nigeria could import potash from Russia despite the ongoing war because “fertiliser is excluded from the ban in terms of doing business with Russia.”

Western sanctions were imposed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine in February.

In April, Nigeria bought emergency supplies of Canadian potash after Russia was unable to deliver due to the Western sanctions.

The NSIA negotiates imports of raw fertilizer materials like potash as part of the Nigerian government’s programme to develop its capacity to produce blended fertiliser.

“We have a total of 105,000 metric tonnes of potash coming into the country. Subsequently more supplies will come from Russia because it saves us time for the vessels to come in than from central Canada,” Orji said.

Nigeria plans to buy 35,000 tonnes from Russia with a June 3 delivery date. The rest is due to come from Canada on June 6, Orji said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said earlier this month that global food security problem could not be solved without restoring Ukrainian agricultural production and Russian food and fertiliser output to the world market.

Nigeria has for years been battling double-digit inflation, which quickened to 16.83% last month, and its population of 200 million will face even higher food costs this year and the next as the agricultural sector passes on the higher costs of imported wheat, diesel and fertiliser. (Reporting by Felix Onuah Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by James Macharia Chege and David Evans)

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Potash#Abuja#Nsia#Canadian#Nigerian#U N#Ukrainian#Russian
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Philippines' Marcos says he discussed defence deal with U.S. envoy

MANILA, May 23 (Reuters) - Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday he discussed the extension of a joint military agreement with an envoy of defence ally the United States, after meetings with senior diplomats of four countries. Ambassadors of Japan, India and South Korea and the U.S. U.S....
WORLD
Reuters

U.S. seizes Iranian oil cargo near Greek island - sources

ATHENS/LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The United States has confiscated an Iranian oil cargo held on a Russian-operated ship near Greece and will send the cargo to the United States aboard another vessel, three sources familiar with the matter said. Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Why China's freaking out over Biden’s Asia trip

Hi, China Watchers. Don’t miss our Twitter Spaces event today at 10:30 a.m. EDT on the promise and pitfalls of President Joe Biden’s big Asia policy month. This link will take you straight to the event and we invite questions for our panelists! Meanwhile, Biden’s Friday-Tuesday Asia trip is getting early results — we’ll take a look at Beijing’s apparent panic. We’ll also examine the U.S. push to get Taiwan a World Health Assembly seat, probe a dead dictator’s sensitivities and profile a book that unpacks how autocrats weaponize historical narratives to maintain power.
POLITICS
Reuters

Finnish PM says Russian actions in Ukraine a 'turning point'

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - Finland's prime minister said on Thursday Russia's actions in Ukraine were a turning point for the world and relations with Moscow could not go back to how they were before its invasion. Prime Minister Sanna Marin made her comments during a trip to Ukraine that...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy