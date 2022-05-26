State of Our Schools: Full show for May 25, 2022

A plan to use the vacant St. Ann’s School on 40 Brewster Avenue for migrant teens during weekday hours has been rejected, by St. Ann’s Pastor Stephen Norton, and the Archdiocese of New York. The school, which has been closed since 2019, due to budget cuts in the Archdiocese, was said to preparing for a staff of 100 and for 200 mostly male migrant children to attend the school during the week arriving by bus in the morning and leaving at the end of the day.

