Russellville, MO

Russellville, St. Elizabeth punch Final Four tickets

By Tony Mullen
krcgtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BLOOMFIELD — Russellville and St. Elizabeth...

krcgtv.com

KTBS

Missouri men's basketball adds graduate transfer Honor

(Columbia) -- Missouri men’s basketball has added graduate transfer Nick Honor. Honor spent the past two seasons at Clemson and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. He appeared in all 33 games with 25 starts, averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds per game. View the complete...
MISSOURI STATE
Awesome 92.3

Missouri State Fair Bud Stage Talent Line Up Set

A lot of familiar acts will be hitting the Bud Stage at the Missouri State Fair this summer. Some of the familiar acts include The Nace Brothers, Dirt Road Addiction, Clay Clear Band, Supermatics, and Mad Hoss Jackson. 2022 Bud Stage Lineup for the Missouri State Fair. The Nace Brothers...
SEDALIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Tina Woods recommended to be Derby Ridge principal

The Columbia School Board of Education will decide whether Tina Woods will be the principal of Debry Ridge Elementary School. The school district's administration will recommend Woods to the school board for the position. The board will vote at their June meeting. Woods would take over for Principal Tonya Henry.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

City pool managers prepare for a busy Memorial Day Weekend

COLUMBIA — Preparations were underway Friday for the opening of Mid-Missouri’s public pools this Memorial Day Weekend. Pool managers in Columbia and Jefferson City said they had enough lifeguards to get them through the summer and would like to hire more. Albert-Oakland Family Aquatic Center lifeguards practiced life-saving...
COLUMBIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

18017 Norcliff Circle, Rocky Mount, Missouri 65072

Check out the VIEW from this Fabulous home on the 4 Mile Marker of the Gravois Arm, in Bouge Creek Cove! Great location close to Jolly Rogers & Coconuts! Beautifully done open concept home with beamed vaulted ceilings, airy kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, & a 2+ car attached garage! Huge deck space for entertaining & to soak up the Views! 2 well dock with attached swim platform, slide, 8x10 storage shed, & 2 boat lifts (4000lbs & 6000lbs). Selling turnkey & the 2009 Playcraft Powertoon is available for purchase to complete this perfect Lake Package! New septic in Sept. 2020. Contact us today to schedule your private showing :)
ROCKY MOUNT, MO
krcgtv.com

Foster care organization gears up for annual fundraiser

JEFFERSON CITY — The Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association is set to hold its 3rd Annual Luau from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Millbottom in Jefferson City. The event will feature live music by SoulRoot Band, a BBQ pork steak dinner, and the Twisted Whip...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

394 Highly Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Stunning and oversized, this new listing boasts the ideal floor plan- perfect for your private Lake retreat, or an income-producing rental. Top of the line interior updates include quartz countertops and luxury vinyl planking throughout, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathrooms, and beautiful fixtures. The fresh finishes are enhanced by a flood of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows spanning the entire lakeside wall, displaying captivating main channel views of the 11 mile marker. With 5 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, and 2 massive exterior decks, this home encapsulates everything perfect for entertaining. Upgraded features don't stop there, with newer roof, septic tank, concrete driveway and brand new garage completing the total package. The gentle lot is magnified by the well-manicured lawn, which proves to be low maintenance with the automatic sprinkler system and ideal exposure of sunlight. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity, that's ready just in time for Summer!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
mymoinfo.com

Christina Portell – Service 1:00 5/26/22

Christina Portell of Potosi died Friday at the age o 51. The funeral service will be 1:00 Thursday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Christina Portell will be 10 to 1 Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.
POTOSI, MO
KRMS Radio

Ha Ha Tonka State Park To Offer Lake Area Concert

The state of Missouri is working to increase tourism at the Lake’s Ha Ha Tonka State Park this summer. Officials say they’re launching a concert series that will feature the Lake Area’s Community Orchestra on Tuesday June the 7th. Park officials say the goal is to get...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

St. Charles police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ Missouri man

ST. CHARLES – The St. Charles Police Department is asking for assistance with locating a Missouri man who has a warrant out for arrest. Police are looking for William Gary Barnes II. Investigators say he is an officer with the New Florence Police Department in Montgomery County. In addition to the arrest warrant, investigators say Barnes “is believed to be armed and dangerous.”
SAINT CHARLES, MO

