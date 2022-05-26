ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

FK Your Diet owners giving back to Uvalde

By Amy Wegmann
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGhNK_0fr1DlQz00

The owners of FK Your Diet in SWFL are on their way to Uvalde, Texas to give back to the community and victims the best way they know how, through love and food.

Doug and Amy Miller, know all about giving back. That’s the mission behind their chain of restaurants called FK Your Diet. The FK stands for Foster Kid. Doug was a foster kid and didn’t have a great experience but he did connect with some of his foster parents through food.

Now, the couple is heading to Uvalde with plans to help the community.

In a Facebook post they shared how they plan to do that.

"We are on our way to Uvalde to purchase gift cards from local restaurants to give to the victims of this horrible tragedy. When we called some of the local Uvalde restaurants, one of the restaurants said over half of their staff was personally affected. Our current plan is to buy $5000.00 in gift cards from these mom and pop restaurants and give them away. We will also volunteer our time to any restaurant that may need a cook, server, dish washer or whatever that may need,” they posted.

"We know by doing it this way 100 percent of our donation will go to help those families. We also know it's extremely tough on restaurants all over USA right now. We hope our support helps the victims and the restaurants."

They say they’ve been overwhelmed by the people in SWFL reaching out wanting to help with their mission.

If you want to help families in Uvalde they made some suggestions on how you can do that.

"There are many ways you can help contribute to this community. You can make a donation below for us to purchase gift cards to local restaurants. OR you can goggle restaurants in Uvlade and call them directly and purchase a gift card for them to give to a family that is hurting.”

There’s also a special section on their website where you can make a donation to Uvalde. 100% of the proceeds will go to the small community reeling from the school shooting that took place this week. 21 people, including 19 children were killed when police say a 18-year old gunman barricaded himself inside of a classroom at Robb Elementary School.

To learn more about Fk Your Diet and what they do for foster children in SWFL you click here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Children#Foster Parents#Food Drink#Diet#Swfl
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy