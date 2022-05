At the April Special Council Presentation Ceremony, Councilwoman Jenifer Bailey presented a proclamation to celebrate the 54th anniversary of the passage of the Fair Housing Act and declare April 2022 as Fair Housing Month. This act established a national policy that prohibits discrimination based on race, color, creed, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, and natural origin. The City of Homestead along with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development are working together to realize the dream of fair and affordable housing for all residents. The City of Homestead is committed to addressing the discrimination in the Homestead community and support programs that will educate the public about the right to equal housing opportunities and plan partnership efforts with other organizations to ensure the right to fair housing.

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO