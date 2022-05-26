ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Additional rainfall poses threat of flooding Thursday

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) – More rounds of rainfall expected across the Panhandle today will lead to an increased threat of flash flooding. Yesterday, Wednesday, widespread rain resulted in 2-5 inches of accumulation with southeast locations of the Panhandle picking up almost 7 inches of rain. Today, an additional 2-4 inches...

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Thursday morning as a cold front begins to approach the area. Guidance shows a line of showers and thunderstorms organizing off to our west and moving into western parts of our area near sunrise Thursday morning. By early afternoon, the line of storms should be near the Flint and Apalachicola Rivers. However, as the afternoon continues, the better dynamics will begin lifting northward away from the area and storms may begin weakening during the afternoon. Some of the storms on Thursday have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and a brief tornado or two. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined most areas outside of the southeast Big Bend in a Marginal Risk for severe weather (level 1 of 5). Farther to the east over south central Georgia and the Big Bend, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms may still develop during the afternoon, but rain chances here are lower compared to the farther west. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible, mainly over the western parts of our area. Given antecedent saturated soils from recent heavy rainfall, flash flooding is possible, and a Flood Watch has been issued for the Florida Panhandle west of the Apalachicola River.
