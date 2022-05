CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) -A brand new event is set to hit Clinton next weekend. Leslie Webster, Director of Clinton Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Lou Ray, owner of Deja Vu, discuss the city’s first ever Jeep event, known as East Coast of Iowa Jeeps from June 2-4. The two of them enthusiastically expects it will become an annual event. We are also informed that there is a relationship between Jeep Wranglers and little rubber ducks. (Who knew??)

CLINTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO