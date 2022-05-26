City gets $500,000 grant for fiber optics

In recent years, the building occupied by Smith Brothers General Store at the corner of South 4th Street and U.S. Highway 30 has become structurally unstable. In September of 2020, the brick veneer of a portion of the east façade of the building collapsed onto the sidewalk. It was discovered that the walls of the building were leaning substantially toward the roadways to the east and south of the structure. Accordingly, the City sought and obtained an order from the Clinton County District Court requiring the owner of the building to either repair the east and south walls, or demolish the building at the owner’s expense, in order to alleviate the safety concern.

CLINTON COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO