Clinton, IA

City gets $500,000 grant for fiber optics

By Linda Cook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Clinton was awarded a $500,000 grant from the Clinton County Development Association (CCDA) on Tuesday to support the city’s Fiber-Optic Ring Network Project. The CCDA is a non-profit sponsor of the license for the Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton, a news release says. The CCDA provides...

