ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Thoughts and prayers of a different kind | Opinion

By Darrell Ehrlick
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gmygh_0fr1BZrZ00

Americans get the government they are willing to tolerate, so after all these thoughts and prayers, it’s time to demand more (Photo illustration by Getty images).

After the school shooting in Texas, I realized that I was about the only columnist in America that didn’t talk to my kids about within 24 hours of event.

Sure, I’ll cop to being a mediocre parent, but not for that reason.

Instead, after years – literally decades – of reporting, editing and reading stories about guns being used against children, I’m completely numb. The trauma barely registers and that’s, at best, tacky to say. But, it’s also an urgent indicator of the necessity to do something. That I check social media to see which blusterpot politician can talk about praying and thinking good thoughts is so cynical, while the thought of losing a child to gun violence should consume my attention.

Quite frankly, I am sick and tired of “thoughts and prayers” response.

To quote kids today: Just stop.

If anyone was sincerely committed to thoughts and prayers, the situation would have been radically changed by now. I say this as a gun owner who supports basic checks on our freedom to own guns. Freedom is anarchy and chaos without some measure of responsibility. And, our unyielding worship of guns borders on pathological.

If politicians were sincere about the “thoughts” part, they’d think through the pain of the parents, the loss of innocent lives and devise reasonable solutions and safeguards. After all, guns are like automobiles, implements that can be used to improve our lives, but without reasonable rules and safeguards, they’re killing machines. And yet, every time some politician urges that ol’ “thoughts and prayers” line, they never oblige us with any kind of meaningful thought, discourse or discussion on what they pondered as families planned funerals for their grade-schoolers.

Count me in when it comes to wanting to hear more about their thoughts in relation to school shootings, and why they seem incapable of even the most basic protections.

As far as the prayers portion of the “thoughts-and-prayer” approach, might I suggest the problem isn’t with the approach, but the technique?

Here’s what I mean: Maybe politicians are so used to using their mouths that even during the personal act of praying, they’re not listening. Maybe instead of talking to God, they should listen more.

As much as I would like for politicians not to implicate God in the bargain every time they talk about praying, maybe the problem is too much talking. And even though it’s dangerous, bordering on blasphemous, to assume to know how God may respond in any situation, I would like to think if all those politicians were really praying so earnestly and fervently that they would hear the unmistakable sound of the holy urging them to take action to protect the little children.

After all, it was Jesus who rebuked his disciples saying, “Let the little children come to me; do not harm them.”

For all the biblical ambiguity that exists, Jesus is repeatedly clear on what happens to those who hurt children.

I cannot imagine that even if, in those half-moments of silence as politicians are catching their breath while feverishly praying, God interjects and says, “Protect the Second Amendment at all costs.” That seems incongruent with the same religion that discuses turning swords into ploughshares.

Using the phrase “thoughts and prayers” is a disservice to both, which are vitally important during this discussion. Yet those clever politicians have figured that it is a magical incantation which thwarts more substantive questions from the public hungry for action. Because, you know, no one would be so brazen as to question a politician’s sincerity during a national tragedy. No one would suggest their words are hypocritical, pandering or insincere.

Well, almost no one.

I am dismissing and rejecting any politician – Democrat or Republican – who offers thoughts and prayers as the antidote to gunning down children.

It’s as meaningless and nonsensical as prescribing meditation and scripture for DUI accidents.

Americans get the government they are willing to tolerate, so after all these thoughts and prayers, it’s time to demand more. Leaving it to God is punting responsibility, shifting the problem of gun violence from humans to the supernatural. It has allowed far too many politicians to embrace religion and killing, two ideas diametrically opposed to each other.

Sadly, I fear God has plenty of other work keeping him occupied right now, like welcoming in nearly two dozen children and people who were cut down early in the wake of the Texas tragedy. And I just hope for them and their families that Jesus’ words about kids are absolutely true: For theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

This commentary was originally published by the Daily Montanan , a States Newsroom affiliate.

The post Thoughts and prayers of a different kind | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 8

Ultra Maga
2d ago

we have sensible gum laws. Let the government actually enforce those. No matter how many laws you create CRIMINALS don't obey the laws. If they did we wouldn't call them criminals. look at the States with the strictest gun laws. The highest murder rates in our Country are from those States. Assault is an action not a particular weapon.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Missouri Independent

GOP eyes amending Missouri constitution to ensure no right to abortion exists post-Roe

If a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade holds true, nearly all abortions in Missouri would become illegal. But anti-abortion advocates worry the ban would be swiftly met with lawsuits. They hope the leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe will jumpstart efforts to place a proposal on the statewide ballot declaring […] The post GOP eyes amending Missouri constitution to ensure no right to abortion exists post-Roe appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lawmakers debate changes to Missouri Sunshine Law that would conceal more records

An expansive set of proposed changes to Missouri’s open records law backed by Gov. Mike Parson has transparency advocates alarmed that legislators may be poised to undermine the law. The changes touch on everything from narrowing the definitions of “public business” and “public meetings;” closing records that include draft documents or relate to proposed legislation; […] The post Lawmakers debate changes to Missouri Sunshine Law that would conceal more records appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

​​Federal watchdog’s report sheds new light on scope of Missouri’s missing foster kids

A report published Monday by a federal watchdog sheds new light on the scope of missing foster kids in Missouri, an issue that infuriated state lawmakers last year and led to accusations that Department of Social Services leadership was failing to take accountability. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General […] The post ​​Federal watchdog’s report sheds new light on scope of Missouri’s missing foster kids appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Claims Parents Who Allow Kids to ‘Pick Their Gender’ Are Likely ‘Adult Predators’

Candace Owens is giving her take on parenting this week… and claims that there is something suspect about a parent who allows their children to choose their gender. “I would never allow my children to have play dates at the homes of parents who have allowed their children to pick their gender. Such an easy way to identify adult predators,” she tweeted.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thoughts And Prayers#Funerals#Guns#Americans#Blusterpot
Grazia

This Woman Refused To Sit On A Man’s Lap At A Party And The Other Guests Called Her Uncivil

Parties tend to have a chronic chair shortage. Six around the table, four (max six) spaces on the sofa, and after that people park themselves wherever they can: windowsills, side tables, radiators—it’s all a potential perch. But one woman has taken to Reddit’s Am I The Asshole [AITA] thread to see if she was wrong to refuse a seat on a stranger’s lap at a party.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Give Inheritance to Brother

Is someone else ever entitled to a person's inheritance?. It's never easy to lose a loved one, but everyone is bound to experience this at some point in their lives. With that said, something that can ease the pain of losing a person is having memories or mementos of theirs to help with the grieving process. This is why many will create wills to indicate where certain objects or property should go, should they unfortunately pass away.
Slate

What Everyday White Americans and the Buffalo Shooter Have in Common

The day before Payton Gendron drove to Buffalo to commit what has been described as a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” he circulated a 180-page manifesto espousing the belief that, as one news outlet put it, “the U.S. belongs to White people and all others should be eradicated by force or terror.” Gendron’s proclamation—a candid rationalization for white nationalist violence—is far from the first of its kind. And it won’t be the last.
BUFFALO, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

Hidden "Face of Christ" Carving Discovered in Ireland

A stone from the 13th century that the locals believe represents the face of Jesus ChristBallymore Heritage Group - Seamus McDermott/Facebook. An incredible discovery was made yesterday at St Owens, Church of Ireland, in Ballymore. The church was built in 1827 and was recently refurbished with help from the local community. Local historian Seamus McDermott was wondering around the sight when he stumbled upon a simple 13th-century building block, but on the back of it was carved what seemed to be the face of Christ.
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
907K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy