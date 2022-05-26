ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Burger King Customer Hurls Rock at Mom and Kids Over Drive-Thru Wait

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police in Edmond, Oklahoma, said the man followed the family from the drive-thru in his SUV and then smashed the woman's...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 26

Mary Freeman
3d ago

With adults behaving like this is it any surprise that our children are bringing guns to school & acting out violently. These adults need to learn how to behave peacefully. Learn the the art of patience. Learn they are not the only ones who matter. We live in a country of narcissists

Reply(1)
19
L.W. Connally ll
2d ago

If that would have been my wife & kids they would have found him with an extra hole in him!!

Reply(1)
6
R Mcann
3d ago

Another Fine American Specimen....what a hero,...What a Patriot...what a Trumper 🖕

Reply
9
