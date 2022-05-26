Burger King Customer Hurls Rock at Mom and Kids Over Drive-Thru Wait
Police in Edmond, Oklahoma, said the man followed the family from the drive-thru in his SUV and then smashed the woman's...www.newsweek.com
Police in Edmond, Oklahoma, said the man followed the family from the drive-thru in his SUV and then smashed the woman's...www.newsweek.com
With adults behaving like this is it any surprise that our children are bringing guns to school & acting out violently. These adults need to learn how to behave peacefully. Learn the the art of patience. Learn they are not the only ones who matter. We live in a country of narcissists
If that would have been my wife & kids they would have found him with an extra hole in him!!
Another Fine American Specimen....what a hero,...What a Patriot...what a Trumper 🖕
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 26