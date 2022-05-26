Tucker Carlson Says 'Civil War' Will Happen if Gun Control Attempted
Tucker Carlson suggested that he does not believe restricting gun access would resolve the issues facing...www.newsweek.com
Tucker is right, because we practically had a civil war when the sale and manufacturing of alcoholic beverages was prohibited, and consumption and sale of alcohol isn't even a constitutionally protected right. So, I'm not willing to repeat history by denying commodities that are more specifically protected by 2A, and have someone worst than Al Capone for firearms.
Don't worry Carlson it'll never happen!! In two weeks all will be forgotten, we'll be back worrying about Biden screwing things up again!! 🥴
Tucker Carlson is right, Biden starts trying to take away our guns there will be a civil war, and I think it needs to happen because if not the USA will cease to exist it's the end of the world as we know it,
