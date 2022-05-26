Newt Gingrich Proposes Paying Teachers Extra $500 a Month to Carry Guns
The Republican's comments come after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people...www.newsweek.com
A couple of weeks ago you were calling teachers groomers and said they were indoctrinating your children. They don’t have to use your impotent idea newt.
Kids die every day after taking guns from mommy's purse, nightstand, table where daddy left it lying. What do you think will prevent the same thing happening in school?
