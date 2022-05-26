ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Newt Gingrich Proposes Paying Teachers Extra $500 a Month to Carry Guns

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The Republican's comments come after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people...

Terri Miller
2d ago

A couple of weeks ago you were calling teachers groomers and said they were indoctrinating your children. They don’t have to use your impotent idea newt.

slik
2d ago

Kids die every day after taking guns from mommy's purse, nightstand, table where daddy left it lying. What do you think will prevent the same thing happening in school?

