ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden, K-pop superstars BTS teaming up to raise awareness of anti-Asian hate crimes

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tl0Yt_0fr1B7Ti00
Tweet

K-pop superstars BTS are bringing the “Dynamite” to Washington, joining President Biden next week to raise awareness about anti-Asian hate crimes.

The South Korean “Butter” singers will appear at the White House on Tuesday to “discuss Asian inclusion and representation” as well as address discrimination.

Crimes against Asian Americans rose by more than 300 percent last year, according to the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism.

BTS will also touch on “the importance of diversity and inclusion,” the White House said in a Thursday announcement.

Last week, Biden and Vice President Harris condemned attacks and hateful rhetoric against minority communities at a White House celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

“Hate can have no safe harbor in America. And every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” Biden said at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trump isn’t out there with a gun, but he’s enabled this war against black people

Last weekend, just as I finished a live performance in California of Four Questions, the Grammy award-winning jazz collaboration for which I provided spoken words, word reached me about the racist killing of 10 people as they shopped in Buffalo, New York. I try never to be surprised by evil and never paralysed by despair. Instead, my immediate reaction was “here we go again”, with the horror, the suffering and then the now familiar routine of rhetorical gestures and superficial posturing.
POTUS
Fast Company

90% of Asian Americans worry about being attacked as anti-Asian violence and hate crimes spike

Dr. John Park and his parents emigrated from Korea to America when he was in middle school. Today he’s a cardiologist in New York. Two weeks ago, a gunman shot his mother and two other women at a hair salon in Dallas. The shooter had been delusional about Asian Americans ever since he got into a car crash with an Asian man a few years ago, NPR reported. Dr. Park hasn’t felt safe ever since. He can’t take the subway and uses Uber instead. His wife hasn’t left the house, and now he wants to move somewhere else.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
City
Pacific, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
Slate

What Everyday White Americans and the Buffalo Shooter Have in Common

The day before Payton Gendron drove to Buffalo to commit what has been described as a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” he circulated a 180-page manifesto espousing the belief that, as one news outlet put it, “the U.S. belongs to White people and all others should be eradicated by force or terror.” Gendron’s proclamation—a candid rationalization for white nationalist violence—is far from the first of its kind. And it won’t be the last.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K Pop#Asian Americans#Asian Pacific#Anti Asian#The South Korean#The White House#Native Hawaiian
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Religion

The world’s great religions face a series of challenges unlike any they have seen in the past. According to the Pew Research Center’s Religious Composition by Country, 2010-2050 report, for instance, 30% of the U.S. population is religiously unaffiliated. The report also notes that “Christians are projected to decline from 78% of the U.S. population […]
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
HipHopWired

White Supremacy In Faux Disguise: The History Behind “Replacement Theory” And Its Rise

The manifesto of the 18-year-old who shot 13 people at a Buffalo, New York supermarket killing ten this past weekend showed that he was heavily influenced by "replacement theory", which has become more and more prevalent in campaigns and outreach by rightwing politicians and the media. This article takes a look at what replacement theory is and its resurgence through mass shooting events targeting Black people and other ethnic groups. The post White Supremacy In Faux Disguise: The History Behind “Replacement Theory” And Its Rise appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BUFFALO, NY
deseret.com

Perspective: Four ways to fight white supremacy

On Friday, May 13, I found myself on the ABC television show GMA3 being interviewed about my new book, “How To Heal Our Racial Divide: What the Bible Says, and the First Christians Knew, about Racial Reconciliation.”. I was honored to share my heart and hope for America. Toward...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Experts say it's time to stop growing threat of white supremacists

NEW YORK -- For the last few years, the Department of Homeland Security has warned the country of the growing problem of white supremacists, calling it the gravest terror threat to the United States.CBS2's Astrid Martinez spoke with experts Monday on how to spot and stop the war brewing at home.Tragedies like the one in Buffalo can be a defining moment for a city and a nation."We know that from evidence that the shooter has left behind is that one of the things he was thinking about was this myth of the 'great replacement.' That's the idea that we have...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hill

The Hill

574K+
Followers
70K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy