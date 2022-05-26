ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS To Appear With Joe Biden At White House To Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

By Ted Johnson
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
The K-pop group BTS is headed to the White House , with plans to visit President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month.

Details have not been announced, but the visit of the South Korean pop sensations will take place on Tuesday, the White House said.

“President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities,” the White House said. “President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

BTS partnered with UNICEF to launch Love Myself, an anti-violence campaign. They also have performed at the United Nations General Assembly.

The White House has tapped pop culture figures to highlight different social issues. Last week, Selena Gomez appeared with First Lady Jill Biden at an event to bring awareness to mental health. Paris Hilton visited the White House earlier in the month to talk to administration officials about her advocacy for protection of youth in residential programs.

Fox News

Politico reports Biden is ‘finally’ going to stop ‘trying to work with GOP’ and instead go on ‘attack’

A recent Politico piece reported that President Joe Biden is "finally" rethinking efforts to reach across the aisle and work with Republican lawmakers because of their "obstructionism." On Sunday, Politico’s John Lemire began his piece declaring, "The fever didn’t break. And for the Biden White House, efforts at bipartisanship have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Did Putin wait until Biden became president to invade Ukraine?

DID PUTIN WAIT UNTIL BIDEN BECAME PRESIDENT TO INVADE UKRAINE? In the days after Russia attacked Ukraine, there was a lot of talk among Republicans that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded had Donald Trump still been president. Trump was so difficult to predict, so impulsive, so impetuous, the thinking went, that Putin would not have risked a massive U.S. response under Trump. "The sheer unpredictability of Trump, his anger at being defied or disrespected, his willingness to take the occasional big risk (the Soleimani strike), all had to make Putin frightened or wary of him in a way that he simply isn't of Joe Biden," National Review editor Rich Lowry tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

5 good things Biden has done for all of us

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings seem to keep dropping and dropping. As a Democrat who voted for the president, I cannot understand why. I certainly understand Americans blaming the person in power, even if they are not responsible for what ails the voter; but if you look at the facts, President Biden and his administration have made a number of positive changes in our nation which will or already have positively impacted voters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Day 490: Biden approval falls below every modern president

President Joe Biden finally did it. The lackluster leader’s approval rating has fallen below every president of the modern era at this stage of their term. Citing approval polling dating back to Harry S. Truman in 1945, FiveThirtyEight said that no president has been below, or even equal to, Biden’s average of 40.9% on Day 490 of their presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Speak out against Biden's government of incompetent bullies

The Left’s attempt with its allies in government and the media to silence those who disagree with President Joe Biden is dangerous. Whether it is creating a “ disinformation board ” to superimpose a government definition of truth, sending protesters to the homes of Supreme Court justices, targeting parents through the Justice Department, cheering on censorship from Big Tech, or turning a blind eye to attacks on pro-life organizations, we see Biden and congressional Democrats working overtime to intimidate the public into accepting their extreme agenda.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
