BTS To Appear With Joe Biden At White House To Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

The K-pop group BTS is headed to the White House , with plans to visit President Joe Biden to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month.

Details have not been announced, but the visit of the South Korean pop sensations will take place on Tuesday, the White House said.

“President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities,” the White House said. “President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.”

BTS partnered with UNICEF to launch Love Myself, an anti-violence campaign. They also have performed at the United Nations General Assembly.

The White House has tapped pop culture figures to highlight different social issues. Last week, Selena Gomez appeared with First Lady Jill Biden at an event to bring awareness to mental health. Paris Hilton visited the White House earlier in the month to talk to administration officials about her advocacy for protection of youth in residential programs.