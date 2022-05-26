Have a day away, and a day of play at Jones Beach

Summer is just getting started at Jones Beach - from the boardwalk to the beach to what's brand new - there's so much to do on this Road Trip: Close to Home.

There's the beautiful beach along the Atlantic Ocean. The iconic boardwalk is two miles long. You can walk it, bike or even rent a surrey.

Right on boardwalk, in the Central Mall, you can have lunch or dinner at the new Taco Bay at the Boardwalk Cafe and it comes with an incredible view.

If you want that tropical beach feel, you can get a cocktail or frozen drink, there's a brand new bar at Yummier Beach Club.

Or pick up a frozen treat at the new Yummier gelato stand.

For family fun, the east games area has an array of activities and splash pad when weather warms up.

In west games area, there are sports of all sorts - from corn hole to mini golf.