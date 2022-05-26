RBC Bearings: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OXFORD, Conn. (AP) _ RBC Bearings Inc. (ROLL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $26.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oxford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The maker of bearings and components posted revenue of $358.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $349.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.1 million, or $1.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $942.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, RBC Bearings said it expects revenue in the range of $355 million to $365 million.

