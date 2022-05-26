ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flemington, NJ

Swordsman attempts to break in to deli forcing businesses to go into lockdown

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Local businesses in Flemington went into a lockdown on Wednesday after a man with a sword attempted to break the window of a local deli.

Police were dispatched onto the scene and attempted to have the man drop the sword. Officials say the man refused to drop the sword and at one point ran toward an officer in an aggressive way before running into a wooded area near the Raritan River.

Local businesses were put into lockdown as police personnel from Readington Township, West Amwell, Tewksbury, Lambertville, County Parks, Clinton Township, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office, and Hunterdon County SWAT responded to assist the situation.

According to officials, police continued to speak with the armed suspect as he walked down the river. After about an hour of continuous dialogue, the man voluntarily put down the sword and was taken safely into police custody.

After the man was transported to Hunterdon Medical Center for evaluation, he was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, criminal mischief, and obstruction. No officers or civilians were injured.

IN THIS ARTICLE
