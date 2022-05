Two-out clutch hitting was the formula for Troy to advance to the Sun Belt Conference baseball tournament semifinals on Friday. The Trojans scored all of their runs with two outs in a 6-4 victory over Coastal Carolina at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium, including three straight singles in the decisive ninth inning. Six-seed Troy (32-23) moves on to face No. 2 seed Georgia Southern at 3 p.m. Saturday in what became a single-elimination tournament after rain washed away all games on Wednesday and Thursday.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO