Royal Bank: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TORONTO (AP) _ Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $3.36 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $2.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $2.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $10.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.86 billion, which also topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RY

Reuters

Canadian banks shrink future bad debt cushion even as economic risks mount

TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - Canadian banks wrapped up second-quarter earnings season last week, with most reporting better-than-expected profits, in large part by reducing the amounts of funds they set aside for future loan losses, raising questions among investors and analysts about whether they are too sanguine about looming risks.
