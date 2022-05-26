Royal Bank: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $3.36 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $2.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $2.36 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.08 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $10.82 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.86 billion, which also topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RY