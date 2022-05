NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Families might have a reason to jump for joy now that there’s a more recent addition to New Britain: the Fun City Trampoline Park!. “Definitely the community is pretty welcoming, I mean a lot of people come in here, they say, you know what there’s nothing else for kids over in New Britain so there used to be Flight Trampoline Park, unfortunately that closed down so this is really the only recreational center for children so they let us know we’re just happy to have a place where kids can come in, let out that energy, be safe, and just have a good time,” said Naylea Blanco, General Manager.

