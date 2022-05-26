ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Silent Twins’ Review: Letitia Wright Stars in a Messy, Maddening Drama About a Real-Life Injustice

By Adam Solomons
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

At first, it might seem strange that experimental Polish director Agnieszka Smoczyńska (“The Lure”, “Fugue”) chose for her third film a social justice drama about a pair of Black British twins and amateur novelists locked up for petty crimes. But the filmmaker’s esoteric style — “The Lure” was a bloody, lesbian take on “The Little Mermaid” — makes more sense once we get to meet June Gibbons ( Letitia Wright ) and her sister Jennifer (Tamara Lawrence). Identical twins born 10 minutes apart, June and Jennifer invent an entire language only for each other — and are despondent when anyone else tries to invade their fun. Smoczyńska illustrates the eccentric stories they tell each other with stop-motion puppets, musical montages and, in one Andy Warhol-inspired set piece, a deep pool of Pepsi washing ’round a living room.

Where “ The Silent Twins ” fails, however, is in tying that childlike expressionism to the stark grimness of the Gibbons’ real lives. A tale of structural racism, the mistreatment of the mentally ill, and the terrible conditions inside Britain’s prisons, June and Jennifer’s stunningly ill-judged incarcerations are presented with a frustrating flippancy clearly inherited from Smoczyńska’s cheerier opening proceedings. “The Silent Twins” never checks out of the (understandably) light touch it begins with, to the maddening detriment of its meatier storyline after the halfway mark. That makes for something less conventional than the Gibbons’ story might have prompted. It also prevents “The Silent Twins” having any real wallop.

One simple example of this is setting. That the Gibbons were the only Black family in Haverfordwest, their small, remote town in south Wales, is not even mentioned. Teachers’ oddly aggressive questions about the girls’ mental states miss the racial subtext at play. Clearly this is not something on Smoczyńska’s mind. Child actors Leah Mondesir Simmons and Eva-Arianna Baxter are memorable as elementary school-age June and Jennifer (respectively), but their parts are far too chirpy, particularly when we know what’s really going on under the surface. Wright and Lawrence are also affecting as the grown-up girls, even if playing the pair from the age of about 17 to 30 begins to jar. Another case of that frustrating inauthenticity comes in the portrayal of Haverfordwest, which never seems like a real place. Much of “The Silent Twins” was shot in Poland, and though that isn’t particularly obvious, it’s clear enough that not very much of this was shot in Wales. Smoczyńska and cinematographer Jakub Kijowski do their best to create a coherent hometown for the Gibbons girls, but it never seems like more than a bad impression of one.

And if “The Silent Twins” is let down by some respectably ambitious bets which don’t pay off, it’s also made weaker by a handful of dull tropes. Sunday Times journalist Marjorie Wallace, whose 1986 book of the same name is this film’s basis, is played in a few important scenes by Jodhi May. Yet the character is entirely two-dimensional, a “Bohemian Rhapsody”-style cardboard cut-out of a real-life person only there to make up the numbers. The same is true of a courtroom scene in which the twins are convicted of minor crimes and sentenced to indefinite internment at Broadmoor psychiatric hospital. From the caricatured casting choices to the cheap set and simple costumes, it all looks like a sequence out of a Mel Brooks satire, but “The Silent Twins” isn’t in on the joke.

These tonal errors ultimately come to define Smoczyńska’s film. In much the same way that the twins’ over-prescription of sedatives numbs them to pain — and progress — “The Silent Twins” is . When at the end of the film words appear on the screen to explain more about the Gibbons sisters’ lives, the truth is so appalling that you’re left asking why the previous two hours have been so inert. It doesn’t help that Wright and Lawrence play the pair with so little outward agency it becomes alienating. The young versions of the sisters are endlessly more energetic and exciting, and it’s strange to see that left behind when the film skips forward a few years.

Still, there are some artistic choices worth celebrating. The production design, particularly when used to succinctly tell the stories of the Gibbons’ wacky self-published books, is gaudy and gauche. Jack Bandeira as Wayne, a local American teen who becomes the target of both sisters’ romantic fixations, is a lovely characterization communicated well. It’s a shame that telling the Gibbons’ true story is a task too difficult for “The Silent Twins”, because there are real signs of promise. Smoczyńska’s next film, rumoured to be a jukebox sci-fi musical inspired by the songs of David Bowie, remains deserving of keen anticipation. The success of the director’s new project may be tied to an effective post-mortem of this one.

Grade: C

“The Silent Twins” premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. It has been acquired by Focus Features for U.S. distribution.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Melanie Lynskey Isn’t a Fan of Watching Herself Onscreen in ‘Yellowjackets’: ‘It’s Torture’

Click here to read the full article. Even after 30 years in Hollywood, Melanie Lynskey isn’t a fan of watching herself onscreen. The “Yellowjackets” star joked that she “would forget every audition if I could” and said seeing herself acting is torture.” “I watch it one time so I know how to talk about it when I have to talk about it,” Lynskey told the Los Angeles Times, “and then I will never see it again.” The “Candy” actress joked, “Because it’s my horrible face. I cannot stand watching myself. I’m so self-conscious.” Lynskey, who was discovered by director Peter Jackson in 1994 for...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Simu Liu Reveals ‘Barbie’ Co-Star Ncuti Gatwa Kept ‘Doctor Who’ Casting Secret for Two Months

Click here to read the full article. Even the ensemble cast of “Barbie” was left wondering who among them was the new Doctor Who. “Barbie” actor Simu Liu said that co-star Ncuti Gatwa kept his history-making casting in the next season of “Doctor Who” a mystery on set. “[He] didn’t tell anyone a thing,” Liu said during a talk with “The Matrix Resurrections” star Jessica Henwick in London as part of his book tour for his memoir “We Were Dreamers,” via Variety. “And then all of a sudden over the weekend he was announced. We came to work on Monday we were...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Viola Davis, Jeffrey Wright, and More React to Ray Liotta’s Death: ‘Passionate Collaborator and Brilliant Actor’

Click here to read the full article. “Goodfellas” Ray Liotta star was one of cinema’s most recognizable faces over the past three decades, working with some of the industry’s biggest actors and directors over the course of his career. Following his sudden passing in the Dominican Republic (where he was shooting the upcoming film “Dangerous Waters”) at the age of 67, many of his top peers took to social media to mourn the legendary actor. After bursting onto the scene in “Goodfellas,” Liotta followed his iconic performance in the Martin Scorsese film with countless excellent character roles. He won a Primetime...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Actor Frank Langella, 84, furiously denies ‘fondling’ younger actress while filming love scene for Netflix show he was fired from and says: ‘Cancel culture is the antithesis of democracy…this is not American’

Veteran actor Frank Langella has claimed he's a victim of 'un-American' cancel culture after he was fired from Netflix's upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher series over claims he fondled a young co-star inappropriately during a love-scene. 'I have been canceled. Just like that,' Langella, 84, wrote in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
David Bowie
Person
Letitia Wright
Person
Marjorie Wallace
Person
Mel Brooks
Variety

Eva Mendes on Ending Her Near 10-Year Acting Break: ‘I Won’t Do Violence’ or ‘Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Eva Mendes has floated a potential end to her near-decade long hiatus from acting. The actor has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014’s directorial effort “Lost River,” although she lent her voice to a role on a 2021 episode of “Bluey” on ABC Kids. Mendes appeared on “The View” and said her potential return to acting would have specific requirements. “I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids,” Mendes said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I mean, if it was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Idris Elba Stars in George Miller's 'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Trailer

Seven years following his highly-acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road, George Miller has returned to direct Three Thousand Years of Longing, an epic romance movie starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton. The trailer, which was released on Friday, sees a bright scholar named Alithea (Swinton) encounter an imprisoned Djinn (Elba), who...
MOVIES
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identical Twins#Drama#The Maddening#Film Star#Polish#Black British
Variety

Netflix Swoops In With $50 Million Purchase of Emily Blunt, David Yates Film ‘Pain Hustlers’

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is wrapping up a deal for “Pain Hustlers,” a conspiracy film from David Yates that is set to star Emily Blunt. The pact, which is for global rights to the package, is said to be in the $50 million range, according to a knowledgable insider. The sale is the biggest one so far out of Cannes, where dealmaking has been slow going. Netflix has been enduring some headaches of its own — a drop in subscribers triggered a stock sell-off, which led to layoffs and mounting skepticism about the streamer. “Pain Hustlers” boasts a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt’s ‘Showing Up’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

The Oregon College of Art and Craft in Portland, which closed in 2019, makes a sublime setting for Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt’s thoughtful, affecting and often unexpectedly funny character study of a woman making art while navigating the exasperating whirl of everyday problems outside her garage studio. The school as depicted here is a magnet for oddball art obsessives and amusing counterculture throwbacks, yet the beauty of this unpolished jewel of a film is the way it drops you into the center of that world, without distance, judgement or cynicism. It demonstrates once again that Reichardt’s work with Michelle Williams...
PORTLAND, OR
IndieWire

Melanie Lynskey Says Harvey Weinstein Was ‘Dismissive’ After ‘Heavenly Creatures’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Back in 1994, Melanie Lynskey was hoping to get Harvey Weinstein’s attention. After “Heavenly Creatures” premiered at the 1994 Venice Film Festival and won the Silver Lion, Lynskey recalled Miramax producer Weinstein being “dismissive” over her performance, preferring instead to focus on co-star Kate Winslet. “People were so into the movie and very kind to us,” Lynskey told Vulture. “Harvey Weinstein was so excited to see Kate. He introduced her to people, like, ‘This is the next big thing.’ To me he was just like, ‘Hi.’ It was so dismissive.” Lynskey added, “I was like, I...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro: The Current State of Cinema Is ‘Not Sustainable’

Click here to read the full article. Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro is at Cannes this week, speaking at a symposium about the state of cinema and how it can evolve out of the pandemic despite setbacks and implosions. “There are many answers to what the future is. The one I know is not what we have right now. It is not sustainable. In so many ways, what we have belongs to an older structure,” del Toro said, adding later that we are in many ways in a moment similar to the advent of sound in the 1920s. “That’s how profound the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Pepsi
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart Thinks a ‘Future That’s in Ruins’ Is ‘Not Far Off’

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart thinks David Cronenberg can see the future, or at least the inevitable ruin leading to it on a global scale. The “Crimes of the Future” star recalled her surprise at learning the script for Cronenberg’s new dystopian body horror drama was over two decades in the making. The film premieres June 3 in theaters. “I had a lot of questions about where it came from and why right now, because it seemed so completely urgent and vital,” Stewart told Vulture after the film’s premiere at Cannes. “He was like, ‘I wrote it in...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Lupin’ Star Omar Sy Strikes First-Look TV Deal With HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max is getting into business with Omar Sy. The star of Netflix’s Lupin has struck a first look television deal with the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer. He will develop international series with the digital platform including shows out of France. It comes after Sy, who operates his own Paris and LA-based production company Korokoro, struck a multi-year film deal with Netflix last year. Sy broke out with his performance in French film The Intouchables, which was remade in the U.S. as The Upside starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, before becoming a global success with French...
NFL
IndieWire

Ray Liotta, Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Actor, Dead at 67

Click here to read the full article. “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67. A representative for Liotta confirms to IndieWire that the actor passed away in his sleep while filming “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. Liotta is survived by his daughter Karsen Liotta. The star was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. Liotta was best known for portraying the rise and fall of mob man Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 classic, but also made a name for himself thanks to his charming and often menacing contributions to crime cinema beyond “Goodfellas.” He had starring...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

David Cronenberg Forced ‘Jason X’ Producers to Cast Him, Rewrote All of His Scenes

Click here to read the full article. As the world prepares for David Cronenberg’s return to horror with the upcoming Cannes premiere of “Crimes of the Future,” certain fans are taking the opportunity to look back at the filmmaker’s most iconic horror projects. While films like “The Fly” and “The Dead Zone” remain beloved, it’s easy to forget that Cronenberg also starred in “Jason X,” the infamous “Friday the 13th” movie that sent villain Jason Voorhees to outer space. Screenwriter Todd Farmer recently spoke to The AV Club about the cult classic and recalled that Cronenberg first came on board because his...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Javier Bardem Gets Honest About Sean Penn’s ‘Disaster’ ‘The Last Face’: Cannes Debut ‘Was Like a Funeral’

Click here to read the full article. Well, not every Cannes film can be a winner. During a 75th anniversary celebration of the festival, Academy Award winner Javier Bardem opened up about the box-office and critical bomb “The Last Face,” which premiered at Cannes in 2016. “It was a disaster!” Bardem admitted, via Deadline. The “Dune” actor and four-time Oscar nominee starred as a relief doctor stationed in war-torn Africa who falls in love with an international aid organization worker played by Charlize Theron in the Sean Penn-directed drama. The Cannes Competition entry was panned by IndieWire, with critic Eric Kohn simply stating...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Moonage Daydream’ Teaser: David Bowie Doc Dives Deep into Psychedelic Existentialism

Click here to read the full article. David Bowie reflects on his “Golden Years” in the first teaser for the highly anticipated unprecedented look at the late singer’s life. Documentary “Moonage Daydream” premieres at Cannes and is set for a September theatrical release. Written, directed, and produced by “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck” director Brett Morgen, “Moonage” spans Bowie’s 54-year career with never-before-seen footage of the icon. The film includes 40 remastered songs and its soundtrack is crafted in 12.0, 7.1, and 5.1 stems for an immersive sonic experience tailored to specific theaters. Morgen spent two years selecting footage from the Bowie...
MOVIES
Variety

Emerging Filmmakers Discuss Crossover Between Documentary and Fiction at Cannes Docs

Click here to read the full article. As the boundaries in cinema become increasingly fluid, emerging filmmakers whose films have been selected at the Cannes Film Festival have been discussing their journey from documentary to fiction at the Cannes Market’s Cannes Docs sidebar. Curated by the Documentary Assn. of Europe, the panel on Sunday brought together Ukrainian director Maksym Nakonechnyi, the director of Un Certain Regard title “Butterfly Vision,” and Erige Sehiri (“Railway Men”), the Tunisian director of “Under the Fig Leaves,” which had its world premiere in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar. The titles are fiction debuts for Nakonechnyi and Sehiri, who...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy