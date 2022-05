The face of the New York Yankees. One of the faces of Major League Baseball. Aaron Judge is in a contract year and his name has never been more front and center. Coming off back-to-back disappointing seasons, the Bombers are now confronted with what feels like a true World Series-or-bust 2022 campaign, especially since Judge rejected the organization’s final contract offer before Opening Day (seven-year, $213.5 million extension).

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO