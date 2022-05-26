ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Will Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Launch This Year?

By Tyler Wombles
neosportsinsiders.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaesars Sportsbook is planting its flag in multiple states, and Ohio may be next. The state is working on a deadline of Jan. 1, 2023, to launch sports betting. Once it does, mobile betting platforms and offers like the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio promo code will be available for sports fans in...

www.neosportsinsiders.com

themountvernongrapevine.com

Angler Surveys are Important to Maintaining Excellent Fishing in Ohio Angler Surveys are Important to Maintaining Excellent Fishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Angler surveys are underway at many of Ohio’s popular public inland waterways and Lake Erie, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Information collected during the annual angler survey is crucial to maintaining and improving the quality of Ohio’s public fisheries as well as fishing opportunities.
OHIO STATE
Supermarket News

Kroger launches Ocado ‘spoke’ facility in central Ohio

The Kroger Co. has opened an Ocado-automated “spoke” e-commerce fulfillment facility to help process online grocery orders in central Ohio. Located on Shook Road in Lockbourne, Ohio, the 61,000-square-foot spoke will work with Kroger’s 375,000-square-foot, Ocado-automated customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, and serve as a last-mile cross-dock site, the supermarket giant said Wednesday. The Lockbourne spoke will extend the reach of the Monroe CFC “hub” to customers up to 200 miles away — at full capacity enabling consumers in more than 250 central Ohio ZIP codes, including the Columbus area, to access Kroger Delivery service, Kroger noted. The new spoke facility, which has begun filling online orders, will employ up to 200 associates.
LOCKBOURNE, OH
