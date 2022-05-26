The fabulous history of the Cannes Film Festival in pictures

The world’s chicest film festival is back in all its glory. The 11-day affair plays host to some of the world's most acclaimed - and glamorous - actors and filmmakers, who gather to celebrate the art of cinema in the South of France town. And who better to champion this than two of the acting world's most illustrious stars, Anne Hathaway and Julia Roberts? Julia Roberts, named 'Godmother' of the Trophée Chopard for 2022, hit the red carpet for the premiere of Armageddon Time, wearing an astonishing Chopard necklace, centred around a rare yellow diamond weighing over 100 carats, from the Maison's Red Carpet Collection, aptly named 'Chopard Loves Cinema'. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway, one of the stars of Armageddon Time, debuted a dazzling Bulgari necklace, from their upcoming High Jewellery collection, 'Eden and The Garden of Wonders', set with a mesmerising rare 107.15 carat Sri Lankan sapphire.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO