StormTALK! Weather Blog: Alert Day Update 5/26

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast. Your Money: Car sales falling, Kohl's shares jump, Twitter sale closer, Google Street View update. Google will let phone users time travel with a new feature in...
LMPD released body camera footage from an LMPD officer that shows what happened when Omari Cryer was shot by a U.S. Marshal on May 20 in Chickasaw. Male High School teacher’s racist comments under investigation by JCPS. Updated: 9 hours ago. In a video, the teacher uses the phrase...
Forecastle headlines a weekend full of events, but if the large, three-day music fest isn’t your thing, here are some other recommendations. Zerg Rush is back playing live shows, thankfully bringing their burning, visceral punk to the stage once again. Shark Sandwich, Terminal Axon and Nerve House open. High...
One of Louisville’s biggest and best music festivals, Forecastle returns to the Waterfront after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Jack Harlow, Tame Impala, Tyler, the Creator are set to headline. The three-day festival runs through Sunday. Here are the nine sets that we are most excited for this year.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In time for Memorial Day weekend, Breeze Airways launched nonstop flights to San Francisco from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. Tickets to San Francisco start at $89 one way. First-class tickets on all Breeze flight are only a few hundred dollars. “If you are accustomed to...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Parks and Recreation is bringing back its summer camps for kids ages 6 through 12 this summer. Beginning in June, camps will fully return to pre-COVID at the city's community centers. “We’re looking forward to seeing the smiling faces back in our centers. It’s going...
Heaven Hill Brands announced a $135 million investment for plans to build a new distillery in Bardstown, Kentucky, expected to open by 2024. The site’s initial production is slated for 10 million proof gallons a year, or 150,000 barrels, and will have capacity to ramp up to producing 30 million proof gallons, or 450,000 barrels, over time. The new distillery is set on a 61-acre site, marking a return to distilling in Bardstown following a 1996 fire when Heaven Hill lost its onsite distillery, seven rickhouses and almost 100,000 barrels of whiskey. Distilling in the region for spanning nine decades, five Shapira brothers and a group of Bardstown-area investors founded “Old Heavenhill Springs” distillery in 1935, growing into the largest remaining family-owned and operated spirits supplier in the U.S.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A hit TV show, taped right here in Lexington, is being renewed for a second round. Relative Justice shows families taking each other to court to solve disputes. Executive Producer Ross Babbit says the show exceeded expectations. “We’re starting to tape the second season of Relative...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The famous Peach Truck is making several stops in the Louisville area again this summer. Just pre-order your 25-pound box of peaches and select the nearest Peach Truck stop for pickup. Here's a look at a handful of locations in and around the metro. There's plenty...
It's said to be one of the most haunted places in the United States, and soon a book all about Waverly Hills' history will be hitting shelves. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hotbed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed its doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The world's largest and most famous luxury car road rally is making a stop along its 3,000-mile route in a Kentucky city next week. According to a press release, the 22nd Annual Gumball 3000 Rally will make a stop in downtown Bardstown on Monday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An earthquake in South America was strong enough that it registered on seismographs in Kentucky. The quake happened at 8:02 a.m. Eastern time near Tirapata, Peru. It registered a magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale. A check of seismographs that are part of the Kentucky Seismic...
Asian carp now inhabit the Ohio River in large numbers from the Falls of the Ohio at Louisville downstream to the Mississippi River. None have been documented on our stretch of the river, but no doubt they’re coming. These foreign invaders reproduce at rates that boggle the mind, and...
Garrison Commander Lance O’Bryan and FMWR Spokesperson Shane Yates talked about Memorial Day Events, Fort Knox Water Park Season Opening, and an upcoming gaming convention. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:04 — 11.6MB)
Boy found dead in suitcase in Indiana died from electrolyte imbalance, autopsy shows. The child is described by police as a 5-year-old Black boy standing approximately 4 feet tall with short hair and a slim build. Porkland BBQ closes, but nonprofit Love City’s mission will continue. Updated: May. 27,...
Earlier in May, Porkland BBQ owners Inga and Shawn Arvin released a statement at Facebook, explaining their impending shift from bricks ‘n’ mortar to catering only. To our friends and neighbors: After operating Porkland BBQ for four years, it has recently come to our attention that the property where Porkland is located is not zoned to be a restaurant. Unfortunately, this will be our last week operating as a restaurant at 2519 St. Cecilia St.
Are you looking for FREE events in June for family fun?. Free events in June are here! You won’t have to dip into your vacation fund to have fun in Louisville this month. Check out these FREE events and have fun!. Every Saturday, 9:00am. Farm animal feeding at Blackacre...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Medical professionals say they’re seeing patients test positive for the flu uncharacteristically late this year. The CDC has extended its usual flu-season reporting because there is still so much flu activity going on. CDC data shows that after an initial peak, flu cases went down in mid-December and January, but picked back up during the first of the year.
Bodycam video of deadly shooting involving US Marshal released by LMPD. LMPD released body camera footage from an LMPD officer that shows what happened when Omari Cryer was shot by a U.S. Marshal on May 20 in Chickasaw. Surge in gun sales after Texas school shooting? Not yet. Updated: 6...
LMPD released body camera footage from an LMPD officer that shows what happened when Omari Cryer was shot by a U.S. Marshal on May 20 in Chickasaw. FULL INTERVIEW: Cybersecurity expert discusses how to protect yourself. Updated: May. 13, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT. Adrian Lauf, associate professor of computer...
Gas prices remain mostly steady across the commonwealth. Heading into the holiday weekend AAA says the price at the pump for a gallon of regular gas in Kentucky is $4.29 which is the same average as a week ago. Drivers are paying $4.32 in Covington today, $4.11 in Henderson and...
Comments / 0