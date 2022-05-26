ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police fired shots at man driving car at them

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nxnj6_0fr17pOW00
Merle Poffenberger

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said officers shot at a man who drove his car at them Wednesday night in north Tulsa.

Merle Poffenberger was arrested for trying to hit a police officer with his car.

A police report says police responded to a domestic dispute between Merle Poffenberger and his sister at home near 11th and Yale at 9:40 p.m.

The report says Poffenberger shoved his sister and threatened to punch her. He then got into his Denali SUV and rammed his mother’s van, knocking it into the home.

Poffenberger left before police got to the home, but he then returned. Poffenberger drove his SUV away after police approached him.

The report said officers did not pursue Poffenberger because of wet road conditions.

Around 10 p.m., police were in the yard talking to the sister, when Poffenberger returned stopped down the street, and started driving very fast onto the yard where one officer was standing near the van that Poffenberger had rammed into earlier.

The officer by the van and another officer fired shots at Poffenberger, hitting him in the arm.

Poffenberger then hit the van again and flipped it into the neighbor’s yard.

Police ordered Poffenberger to get out of his car and took him custody. He was taken to St. John’s Hospital for his injury and then transported to the Detective Division.

Poffenberger said he saw the officers in his yard and said he lost his temper and wanted to die. He said he initially ran from officers because he has an expired tag.

Poffenberger was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and domestic assault and battery.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Man arrested for terrorist threats at Boot Barn

TULSA, Okla. — Christopher Morris of Tulsa has been arrested after making a terrorist threat at the Boot Barn near 31st and Memorial on Saturday evening. He is charged with creating a terrorism hoax. According to Tulsa Police, they received multiple calls saying people were running or hiding in...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Bartlesville PD searching for suspected wallet thieves

Bartlesville, Okla. — Police are asking for helping in identifying two people they say went on a shopping spree after stealing a woman’s wallet. That woman is Jamie Tonietta, who lost her husband four years ago. “It’s very hard because I’m a widow and my husband passed away...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police recover stolen gun in pond

JENKS, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) recovered a gun stolen that was allegedly stolen by William Parnell. Parnell was arrested on May 15 after he allegedly followed two young girls home after the got off a school bus near 84th and Harvard and broke into one of the homes a few days later and stole the gun.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yale, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
KFOR

Oklahoma woman dies in vehicle crash

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Claremore, Okla., woman died in a vehicle crash in Mayes County on Friday. Susan Blackburn, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Cherokee Turnpike at mile marker 10, approximately four miles east of Locust Grove, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials. Blackburn was a passenger […]
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police cadets undergo active shooter training Friday

TULSA, Okla. — Twenty nine apprentice police officers in Tulsa Police Academy underwent active shooter training at a school on Friday. Tulsa police said every academy class goes through active shooter training, which includes instruction, learning tactical skills, and simulations of real-life scenarios. All Tulsa police officers also receive...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa woman dies in Rogers County crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 92-year-old Tulsa woman is dead and a young boy in critical condition after a crash in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the collision, but says it involved two vehicles. Georgiv Snelson was pronounced dead on the scene...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Driving#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Denali Suv#St John S Hospital#The Detective Division
KRMG

Man wanted for murder in Wisconsin arrested in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was on the run from authorities for six months and wanted for a murder in Wisconsin was arrested in Tulsa on Friday, Tulsa police announced. Another Fox News station reported that Washington shot a man 13 times and killed him in December of last year.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police investigate after a body was found in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police is investigating after a body was found in north Tulsa. Police told FOX23 a search party was looking for a missing person near E Pine Street and N Yale Avenue. They found a heavily decomposed body and contacted officers. The area where the body...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Mayes County crash kills Claremore woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A crash on the Cherokee Turnpike in Mayes County left one woman dead Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP is still investigating the cause of the crash, but says the car was traveling west on the turnpike when it departed the road to the right and struck a bridge pier.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Arrest 2 Men In Connection To Chop Shop Inside Tulsa Home

Tulsa Police detectives bust a chop shop running out of a midtown Tulsa home. Investigators say two men took over an older man's house while he was away in another state. Detectives say this investigation is unique, they say the car thieves broke into a home near 41st and Sheridan, trashed it, put tires and wood in front of the doors to block anyone from coming in, then used the garage as a chop shop.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

WARNING GRAPHIC: Video released as man points gun at OKC police helicopter

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn released new details today after a May 13 search warrant led to officers firing shots at the suspect. OKCPD was serving a search warrant for manufacturing an incendiary device and threatening an act of violence in southeast OKC. They say the suspect, Darren Solomon, came out of the home armed with what looked like a pistol.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Man drowns near Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A 42-year-old-man has drowned at Flint Creek, near Siloam Springs, Ark., according to the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) Police Department. GRDA Police received a call around 1:09 p.m. about a man who jumped into the water to rescue his son, as the son had jumped into the water from the top of Flint Creek Dam.
SILOAM SPRINGS, AR
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy