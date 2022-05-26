Student vehicles catch fire in Alabama high school parking lot

Police: Man carried a gun onto a Texas elementary campus, accidentally shot himself in the foot Police say it happened when he went to adjust his pants and he accidentally hit the trigger on a gun in his waistband. (NCD)
From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY – This Memorial Day weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is kicking off 101 days of safety throughout the summer months, beginning with the busy holiday weekend on Friday, May 27, and ending on Labor Day, Sept. 5, which, for many, is the last major holiday weekend of […]
Broward sheriff: Dive teams recover 10 cars submerged in Florida lake The cars were initially discovered by Guardians for the Missing, an organization that provides underwater searches for missing individuals. (NCD)
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A New Jersey man is accused of possessing more than 74 pounds of marijuana after Alabama police conducted a traffic stop on Friday. Izura Lonon-Rosa, 39, of Asbury Park, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
FIfteen people have been charged with a Spring Break riot at a Panama City Beach, Fla., Walmart, and they were all from Alabama. Flora-Bama Lounge co-owner Joe Gilchrist has passed away. Several students’ vehicles caught fire Wednesday in the parking lot at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County. The...
NEW PEKIN, Indiana — An autopsy for a young boy found stuffed into a suitcase in the woods of Indiana revealed that the child’s death was likely due to a virus that caused vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration, authorities said. According to a news release from the Indiana State...
Woman shoots, kills man who fired rifle into crowd during party in West Virginia Dennis Butler was killed after he took out the rifle and began shooting at people attending a birthday-graduation party. (NCD)
TULSA, Okla. — A man who was on the run from authorities for six months and wanted for a murder in Wisconsin was arrested in Tulsa on Friday, Tulsa police announced. Another Fox News station reported that Washington shot a man 13 times and killed him in December of last year.
An Alabama woman sought thousands of dollars from an insurance company after she claimed she wasn’t able to go on a Carnival Cruise trip. Georgia officials say the woman actually never booked the cruise and is now facing fraud charges. The woman, from Phenix City in Alabama, about 2...
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A lawyer for an Alabama inmate who was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official, said he’s received threats for representing the man. Mark McDaniel, a lawyer representing Casey White, says he’ll also seek a change of venue to move his upcoming trial […]
Fifteen people -- all Alabamians -- were charged in connection with the March riot at a Panama City Beach Walmart during Spring Break instigated by two social media influencers, authorities said Wednesday. The suspects -- all Alabama residents and ranging in age from 17 to 37 -- face a slew...
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was fatally shot and another was critically wounded on Thursday after a gunman opened fire at a Cincinnati-area Walmart, authorities said. The shooting occurred at a Walmart in Fairfield Township, located in Butler County north of Cincinnati, WCPO-TV reported. During a news conference...
A new study by a team of professors from the University of Alabama’s College of Communication and Information Sciences will examine the effectiveness of public messaging to help residents along the Gulf Coast stay safe during hurricanes and other extreme weather events. Cory Armstrong, professor of journalism and creative...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Tennessee Valley men are banding together to create legislation in Alabama. It’s called Connie’s Law. This after their mother’s alleged murderer escaped from jail right in their backyard. However, the two were unaware her alleged killer was that close. “Our main concern...
Police: Former Colorado ski patroller charged for allegedly threatening to ‘blow up’ sheriff’s offic He allegedly sent threatening text messages to an investigator, threatening to “blow up” the Norwood Sheriff’s Office along with two other businesses. (NCD)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama law officials are cracking down on guns purchased illegally. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama tells WBRC that they’ve prosecuted more 30 cases of straw purchasing just this year. Straw purchasing is where someone legally buys a gun and then gives it to someone else who isn’t legally allowed to have it. But, straw purchasing in Alabama is contributing to gun crime locally and across the country.
This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader!. Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville,...
Comments / 0