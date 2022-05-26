Student vehicles catch fire in Alabama high school parking lot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama law officials are cracking down on guns purchased illegally. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama tells WBRC that they’ve prosecuted more 30 cases of straw purchasing just this year. Straw purchasing is where someone legally buys a gun and then gives it to someone else who isn’t legally allowed to have it. But, straw purchasing in Alabama is contributing to gun crime locally and across the country.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO