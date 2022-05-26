Police Investigating After Neighborly Disputes Ends in Gunfire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two women leaving funeral services at a church in West Oak Lane were hit by gunfire and injured in a triple shooting on Saturday morning, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened near the intersection of Lambert Street and Chelten Avenue just after 10 a.m. Police say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest and killed in the shooting. Police tell Eyewitness News the 34-year-old man was targeted during an apparent road rage incident. He was transported to Albert Einstein Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m. Police say the two women injured in the shooting, a 62-year-old and a 57-year-old, were coming out of a Haitian church at the time of the incident and appear to be innocent victims. The 62-year-old was shot in the hip and placed in critical but stable condition. The 57-year-old was shot once in her right arm and placed in stable condition. Police say no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO