Bluezone and Transformers Foundation Find Synergies in Education

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
When Kingpins Show organizers evolved its educational Transformers event into a foundation in 2020 to foster actionable change and sustainable collaboration , they aimed to bring together all key players in the denim industry, including trade shows.

The message resonated with Munich-based denim trade show Bluezone , which invited the Transformers Foundation to host a seminar series at its next event Aug. 30-31.

At the show’s Keyhouse lecture hall, the foundation will hold two seminars centered on energy and decarbonization, and innovation. Transformers will provide a “vetted round-up of the truest innovations on the market” and opportunities for attendees to network with the people behind them.

This will be Transformers Foundation ’s first in-person event since the start of the pandemic. It has held online events dedicated to specific regions like Brazil and “a Truth Series” debunking myths about topics like greenwashing, cotton claims and chemicals.

Bluezone takes place alongside the textile and trims trade show Munich Fabric Start at MOC Munich. When it cancelled its January 2022 show due to wave of covid cases, Bluezone announced it would debut a denim innovation event in May. That event was cancelled, however, following Kingpins’ surprise decision to host its Amsterdam trade show in April.

Despite the ongoing battle for the industry calendar, both parties are embracing the new partnership.

“We are super excited and feel very honored to host the Transformers Foundation in Munich as real partners,” said Sebastian Klinder, Munich Fabric Start managing director. “Education and collaboration are the driving forces that shape our industry. We see a huge potential and opportunity in this unexpected alliance and take the chance to prove what we can achieve with collaboration in these current times.”

Collaboration in the denim industry is long overdue, according to Andrew Olah , Kingpins Show and Transformers Foundation founder.

“The more our industry collaborates, the more we can bring sustainable change to the denim industry,” he said.

