A 14-year-old has died in Dell Rapids in a bicycle-pickup crash. It happened Wednesday morning in Dell Rapids. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash just before 11:00 Wednesday morning. According to a press release, a Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Deputy arrived on scene and attempted lifesaving measures on the 14-year-old, who had been riding the bicycle. The juvenile was transported to Avera Dell Rapids Area Hospital and then airlifted to Sanford in Sioux Falls, where he later died of his injuries.

DELL RAPIDS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO