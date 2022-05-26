ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Town of Colonie pool to open Memorial Day Weekend

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rTH4g_0fr15AiV00

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Supervisor Peter G. Crummey announced Thursday that the Colonie Town Pool and Splash Pad will be open for extended hours this year. For the first time, the aquatic complex will be opening for Memorial Day weekend and extending through Labor Day weekend so that town residents can enjoy a longer season than in the past.

Supervisor Crummey noted, “Pool usage has a very short window in the Northeast and I want to maximize the days that the pool will be open for all to enjoy. Also, I am opening the pool at 11:00 a.m. instead of noon so families may enjoy a full day at the complex.”

The pool will be open on May 28, 29, and 30. It will then be open on weekends in June up until June 17, when it will open every day for the season through September 5. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., weather permitting.

‘Movies in the Park’ returning to Amsterdam in July

A resident card will be required to enter the pool facility. Cards can be obtained at the Town Park office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the Town Clerk’s office at the Town Hall Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no fee for a resident card.

Seasonal pool passes can be purchased at the Town Park office. It is located at 71 Schermerhorn Road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Washington Park holds annual tulip dig

Tulip Fest has come and gone, but Washington Park and the City of Albany gave people an opportunity to take a piece of the festival home with them on Saturday. Hundreds came out to get their garden forks into the ground for the annual Tulip Dig.
ALBANY, NY
Big Frog 104

Abandoned for 8 Years What Will Hoffman’s Playland Property Become?

If you grew up in the Capital Region, chances are you visited Hoffman's Playland in Loudonville as a kid. When it closed back in 2014, it left a void for a lot of kids and adults in the area. Even though it relocated to Huck Finn's in Albany, the land where it once stood was abandoned. Now it looks like something may finally occupy that space.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonie, NY
Colonie, NY
Lifestyle
Colonie, NY
Sports
Colonie, NY
Government
City
Amsterdam, NY
Q 105.7

Abandoned Nevele Resort In Catskills! Want to See What It’s Like Today?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There is something mysteriously intriguing about abandoned buildings. If you have legally explored any of these empty homes, hotels and amusement parks you can almost feel the people that once crowded the hallways, rooms and driveways. Each property has it's story to tell and this is the story of the Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills.
AMSTERDAM, NY
hvmag.com

Where to Go to Grab a Gourmet Brunch in Albany

Looking for brunch in Albany? Whether you’re in search of a morning meal that’s bougie or boozy, the Capital Region has it all. By Zarah Kavarana, Sabrina Sucato, and Matt Moment. Risotto. Located in Loudon Plaza, this Capital City brunch favorite lets variety reign supreme. Take your pick...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Labor Day Weekend#The Town Clerk#Nexstar Media Inc
Saratogian

NYRA introduces Saratoga Breakfast and Breeding Farm Tour for 2022 season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The New York Racing Association, Inc. is offering a first-ever Breakfast and Breeding Farm tour package at Saratoga Race Course during the upcoming summer meet. The Saratoga Breakfast and Breeding Farm tour, presented by the Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA), will be offered every Friday,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Albany's Tulip Queen to help decorate veteran graves

Albany’s Tulip Queen, Sam Mills, will be helping decorate the graves of veterans Sunday, May 29 at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Mills joins other volunteers from American Legion North Albany Post 106 and Albany High School’s JROTC cadets to put American flags on veteran’s graves. Mills...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

No Pride Flag in Milton park this year

The Pride flag flown in Milton’s Veterans Memorial Park will not go up this year during “Pride Month.”. The all-Republican board passed a resolution to prevent any non-government flags from being raised on the park's flagpole. However, it's a different story in Saratoga Springs. NewsChannel 13 has learned...
MILTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fulton Memorial Day Parade returns

The rain did not hold out for the return of the Fulton Memorial Day Salute and Parade on Saturday, but that did not stop residents and parade participants from celebrating. “Fulton is a city that really truly appreciates and honors their veterans,” parade grand marshal Peter Allen said. “The parade is one of the best in Central New York, if not the best. Just to be a part of that is just a tremendous honor.”
FULTON, NY
Hot 99.1

Divers Explored Lake George – Who Knew about its Sunken Treasures?

I always figured there would be some interesting finds at the bottom of Lake George. But I never guessed that divers would find these sunken gems!. Lake George, known by many as the "Queen of American Lakes” is 32 stunning miles of crystal clear water fed by massive underground springs that help give it its sterling reputation. The Lake has over 109 miles of shoreline and over 300 islands – many of which feature spots for camping, picnicking, hiking, swimming, fishing, relaxing, and for the more adventurous at heart, exploring.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy