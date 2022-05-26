Town of Colonie pool to open Memorial Day Weekend

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Supervisor Peter G. Crummey announced Thursday that the Colonie Town Pool and Splash Pad will be open for extended hours this year. For the first time, the aquatic complex will be opening for Memorial Day weekend and extending through Labor Day weekend so that town residents can enjoy a longer season than in the past.

Supervisor Crummey noted, “Pool usage has a very short window in the Northeast and I want to maximize the days that the pool will be open for all to enjoy. Also, I am opening the pool at 11:00 a.m. instead of noon so families may enjoy a full day at the complex.”

The pool will be open on May 28, 29, and 30. It will then be open on weekends in June up until June 17, when it will open every day for the season through September 5. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., weather permitting.

A resident card will be required to enter the pool facility. Cards can be obtained at the Town Park office Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or at the Town Clerk’s office at the Town Hall Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There is no fee for a resident card.

Seasonal pool passes can be purchased at the Town Park office. It is located at 71 Schermerhorn Road.

