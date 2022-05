Mary Ann Boyer, 87, of Crystal City died May 20, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center in Crystal City. Mrs. Boyer was a bookkeeper for St. Pius X Benedictine Abbey in Pevely, manager of the Glassworkers Credit Union in Crystal City, and she retired from Kirkwood Credit Union. She was a member of Our Lady Catholic Church in Festus and the Missouri Credit Union Association. She also was a supporter of St. Pius X High School in Crystal City, the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of America, for which she served as neighborhood chairwoman for registration and cookie sales. Born Dec. 5, 1934, in Rivermines, she was the daughter of the late Anna Fidelis (Higgins) and Richard E. Wagner.

CRYSTAL CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO