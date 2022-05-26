Hopewell Township’s Memorial Day observance announced

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Just 910 votes separate the two leading candidates in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate. That means counties are preparing to start a recount in the race between celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. Oz has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. At least six counties — Bedford, Clinton, Crawford, Lehigh, Montour, Tioga and Warren — said they’ll begin Friday. Most other counties will begin next week. Some counties were still counting remaining votes from last week’s primary election. The winner will take on Democrat John Fetterman in November.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO