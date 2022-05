In the state of Michigan, an 18-year-old cannot buy alcohol, but they can buy multiple types of guns, including semiautomatic rifles, in most cases. In Michigan, if you’re at least 18 years old, it is legal to buy a pistol with a purchase license from a private seller. At age 21 it is legal to buy a firearm from a federally licensed (FFL) dealer. No purchase license is required to purchase a long gun -- a firearm that is more than 26 inches long -- in Michigan.

