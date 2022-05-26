ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NY

New Family Run Harrison Eatery Cited For Baked Goods, 'Amazing' Coffee

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPeFl_0fr14SK800
Laughing Horse Coffee & Tea Co. Photo Credit: Laughing Horse Coffee & Tea Co.

If you are seeking a coffee shop with steaming and cold brews and yummy baked goods then a new Southern Westchester eatery might fill the bill.

The Laughing Horse Coffee & Tea Co. in Harrison opened just a month ago but is already racking up five-star rankings from online reviewers and coffee connoisseurs.

Visitors will find everything from lattes and espressos to drip and cold coffees and teas.

But the goodies don't stop with the drinks, there are also plenty of sweet and savory baked goods including muffins, croissants, scones, bread, and their "special" cookies with several selections all from the world-famous Balthazar Bakery. There are also gluten-free and vegan options.

"Amazing coffee. Great flavor and friendly folks," said Paul G. on Yelp. Baked goods are also ridiculous! A very welcome addition to the community."

Novella N. added: "This coffee shop I think will be my new weekend spot from now on! I met a friend here on an early Sunday morning before the rush. She ordered a matcha latte and I ordered a vanilla iced latte. So delicious!"

Several reviewers commented on the friendly, fast service, and others mentioned it was also kid-friendly.

The owners say on their menu they are striving to have a local shop where everyone "sips local, be social."

Prices are moderate, considering the recent rise in coffee prices.

Hours are Monday to Friday: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shop is located at 6 Purdy St.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
longisland.com

Street Food Sunday Market Place in Merrick

Foodies, street food lovers, and all who appreciate a unique and eclectic selection of tasty food options have a new place to check out: the Street Food Sunday Market Place in Merrick. The market, which debuted last Sunday, features some of Long Island’s best food trucks and will be open every Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (weather permitting).
MERRICK, NY
boozyburbs.com

Cafe Chain is Replacing Dunkin’ in Northvale

The storefront housing Dunkin’ Donuts, which closed recently after being a fixture in the area for decades, has a new tenant coming sometime in the near future. It will be fast casual bakery-café Paris Baguette, which continues it’s rapid expansion across the tri-state. They already have Bergen...
NORTHVALE, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Tai Nail Salon Spa Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary in Yonkers

Congratulations to Tai Nail & Hair Salon for celebrating their 10 year anniversary on May 19. The salon, located at 17 Lockwood Avenue, is owned by mother Lillian (Lily) Reyes and daughter Taisha (Tai) Martinez. Lilly is from the Dominican Republic and Tai was born in Bronx. Both are proud Latinas.
YONKERS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrison, NY
westchestermagazine.com

8 Can’t-Miss Happy Hours in Westchester County

When happy hour rolls around in Westchester, head to these hotspots for deals on drinks and dining with coworkers and friends. When the work day felt like it would never end (and don’t we know it!), some genius soul invented the light at the end of the tunnel: happy hour. These are some of the happiest hours to be had across Westchester County, to bibble and sip your Excel sheet blues away. So less depresso, more espresso — martinis, that is!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Kelly Clarkson Spotted At Popular Destination In Hudson Valley

Sometimes kids just need to let loose in a giant theme park made of Legos, and Kelly Clarkson’s children are no exception.The Grammy-winning singer and American Idol alum was recently spotted in the Hudson Valley, where she took 7-year-old daughter, River, and 6-year-old son, Remington, to LEGOLAND…
GOSHEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Iced Coffee#Vegan#Muffins#Food Drink
News 12

Bronx residents celebrate El Conado de La Salsa event

Bronx residents celebrated their Puerto Rican pride Saturday with El Condado de La Salsa. The National Puerto Rican Day parade hosted the event, which has taken place every year since 1995. Families were welcomed with some delicious food, music and even performances from local artists after the pandemic halted many...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Passaic Man Whose Motto Was 'Carpe Diem' Dies

Todd Parrett took every opportunity to seize the day that he could, right up until the day he died, his obituary says. The Passaic resident, born in Lock Haven, PA, died on Sunday, May 22 at 42 years old. He was remembered for his "exuberance for life," and was passionate...
PASSAIC, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
92.7 WOBM

The Best Chicken Fingers In New Jersey Are Made In Monmouth County, NJ

Ahh yes! I am writing about food. What else is new?! Seriously, I am on my way to becoming 600lbs. I have to get a grip, but what Jersey Shore restaurants have to offer is too good to pass up. However, I am going on a cruise in a month, so I might have to start eating and writing about salads. Instead of the best chicken fingers in New Jersey, I'll have to write about the best salads in New Jersey.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
GreenwichTime

The Dish: Who went shopping at Martha Stewart’s tag sale? Actress Blake Lively, ‘The View’ hosts and more

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Broadcast journalist, author and breast cancer survivor Joan Lunden served as keynote speaker at the American Cancer Society’s eighth annual “Woman Leading the Way to Wellness” luncheon on Wednesday at the Stamford Marriott Hotel & Spa. Lunden also signed copies of her best-selling book, “Why Did I Come Into This Room: A Candid Conversation about Aging?” Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk provided cookies to each person.
GREENWICH, CT
Thrillist

New Jersey Just Made All State Parks & Beaches Free to Enter All Summer

Prices are rising almost everywhere, so it's sure to be welcome news that at least something is getting cheaper this summer. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy just announced that all state parks, beaches, forests, and recreational areas will waive entry fees all summer. Beginning this Memorial Day weekend, all visitors will be able to enter each of these areas without paying a dime. Anyone who has already purchased an annual state park pass will have it refunded.
TRAVEL
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
281K+
Followers
43K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy