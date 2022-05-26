ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukrainians feeling weary as war continues

By Hayley Boyd
Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including the window of time Putin during which wants to win the war and the continued struggle of food and supplies leaving Ukraine. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website ukrainianfreedomnews.com .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine Crisis coverage Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

